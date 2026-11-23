Vishal Mega Mart share price today Share price of Vishal Mega Mart rose 3.3 per cent to an intraday high of ₹95 in Monday's trading session despite a sharp fall in the benchmark indices. Analysts reckon that the stock offers a favourable risk-reward ratio on hopes of healthy demand traction in Q2FY27. Vishal Mega Mart has rallied over 12 per cent thus far in November. However, in the preceding two months the stock crashed nearly 24 per cent, and trades with a loss of over 38 per cent thus far in 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹139.50 on December 19, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹84.16 on November 02, 2026. At 11:23 AM on Monday, Vishal Mega Mart traded 2.6 per cent higher at ₹94.45 amid trades of around 59 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.8 per cent at 25,600 levels. ICICI Securities maintains 'Buy' rating on stock Analysts at ICICI Securities in a report dated November 22, 2026, maintained a 'Buy' rating on Vishal Mega Mart, with a target price of ₹150. The target price implies a potential upside of nearly 59 per cent from current levels. The brokerage reckons that Vishal Mega Mart offers an attractive near-term buying opportunity, supported by expected healthy demand traction in Q3FY27, potential support for profitability, and attractive valuations.
In Q2FY27, the company's revenue grew by 14 per cent year-on-year, while reported Same Stores Sales Growth (SSSG) was ~5.4 per cent. Adjusting for the festive shift, Q2 SSSG was ~9 per cent, said analysts. Further, the Vishal's management indicated no demand moderation in October 2026, noting strong demand momentum leading into Diwali and the wedding season. "Importantly, with festivals such as Durga Puja and Dussehra shifting into Q3, which are clothing-centric, the quarter could see a higher bias toward apparel sales (margin-accretive), aiding gross margins. To achieve its full-year double-digit target, management expects Q3 SSSG to exceed 10 per cent," the brokerage said in its report. ICICI Securities notes that Vishal Mega Mart's private-label portfolio, loyalty strength and expanding omnichannel presence, alongside improving demand prospects, support the near-term momentum. However, despite these fundamentals, the stock has underperformed (down ~25 per cent in six months). "Given the current attractive valuations, and growth catalysts in Q3 led by deferred festive spending, the stock appears a good buy for the near term. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of ~33x on FY28E EPS," the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.