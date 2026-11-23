In Q2FY27, the company's revenue grew by 14 per cent year-on-year, while reported Same Stores Sales Growth (SSSG) was ~5.4 per cent. Adjusting for the festive shift, Q2 SSSG was ~9 per cent, said analysts.Further, the Vishal's management indicated no demand moderation in October 2026, noting strong demand momentum leading into Diwali and the wedding season."Importantly, with festivals such as Durga Puja and Dussehra shifting into Q3, which are clothing-centric, the quarter could see a higher bias toward apparel sales (margin-accretive), aiding gross margins. To achieve its full-year double-digit target, management expects Q3 SSSG to exceed 10 per cent," the brokerage said in its report.ICICI Securities notes that Vishal Mega Mart's private-label portfolio, loyalty strength and expanding omnichannel presence, alongside improving demand prospects, support the near-term momentum.However, despite these fundamentals, the stock has underperformed (down ~25 per cent in six months)."Given the current attractive valuations, and growth catalysts in Q3 led by deferred festive spending, the stock appears a good buy for the near term. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of ~33x on FY28E EPS," the brokerage firm said.