Vishal Nirmiti shares make weak debut, list at 2% discount to IPO price

Vishal Nirmiti share price: Shares of Vishal Nirmiti Ltd, a civil engineering, manufacturing and construction company, made a weak debut on the bourses on Thursday. Its shares listed at ₹215 on both the BSE and NSE, at a discount of ₹5, or 2.27 per cent, to the IPO issue price of ₹220.

At the listing price, Vishal Nirmiti commanded a market capitalisation of ₹567.40 crore, according to BSE data.

Vishal Nirmiti's listing was in line with grey market expectations, which had signalled a flat-to-negative debut.

Vishal Nirmiti Ltd had fixed a price band of ₹208-220 per equity share for its public offer. The issue was subscribed 1.71 times. Bids were received for 1,44,46,804 shares against 84,71,153 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO was a fresh issue of up to 69.71 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹145 crore at the upper end of the price band, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares worth ₹33 crore. The total issue size stood at ₹178 crore. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 22,450; Adani Ent shares down 4% Vishal Nirmiti has said that the proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for funding working capital requirements, loan repayments and general corporate purposes. Vishal Nirmiti is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers for railway, pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete products, as well as fabrication of mild steel (MS) pipes, MS liner and pre-stressed pipes for pumped storage projects.