Voda Idea gains 5%, hits 3-month high in weak market; what's driving stock?

Vodafone Idea share price

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VI) hit a three-month high at ₹11.81, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of the telecom services company quoted at its highest level since February 11, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹12.80 on December 31, 2025. Since April 30, 2026, the market price of VI has appreciated by 38 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Nifty Consumer Durable drops 3% At 10:19 AM on Monday, VI stock was quoting 4.4 per cent higher at ₹11.75, as compared to 1.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 412.2 million equity shares of VI changed hands on the NSE and BSE in first hour of trading.

What's driving telecom company's stock price? According to media reports, Vodafone Group Plc is working on a proposal to shore up the capital of its listed Indian affiliate, as the venture seeks to turn over a new leaf after the Indian government cut a bill for outstanding spectrum fees. The UK telecom company, which owns 19 per cent of Mumbai-listed Vodafone Idea Ltd., is considering transferring part of its shareholding to the Indian company to hold in treasury, a Bloomberg report said quoting people with knowledge of the matter. The share transfer would take place in lieu of Vodafone injecting more cash into the Indian business, according to the people.

The Indian government is Vodafone Idea’s largest shareholder with 49 per cent, while billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group also has a minority stake. Government cuts VI’s AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore On April 30, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) cut Aditya Birla Group-backed VI’s outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment, from the earlier amount of ₹87,695 crore. The dues, reassessed by the DoT and finalised by a committee constituted for this purpose, are now frozen as of December 31, 2025. Most of the amount will be payable in six installments over six years beginning FY36, thus maintaining the 10-year breather given to the struggling carrier earlier this year.

This final amount will be payable with a minimum ₹100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years from financial year (FY) 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining amount to be paid in 6 equal installments annually from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41, the company said. ALSO READ: Asian shares mixed, dollar gains as US, Iran disagree over peace proposal The move is expected to improve the telecom operator’s ability to raise debt from banks and invest in its network, believe analysts. Citi Research sees more upside on VI stock price With no interest accruing and the effective 10-year repayment moratorium remaining in place (99 per cent of the dues are payable over FY36-41), this meaningfully improves the economics of the liability, reducing VI’s effective AGR burden further from an estimated ₹35,000 crore to ₹26,000 crore on an net present value (NPV) basis, said analysts at Citi Research.

ALSO READ: Oil & Gas stocks tumble as crude regains $105; MGL, IGL, BPCL drop up to 4% With this chapter of regulatory uncertainty now largely behind it, the brokerage firm believes VI is better positioned to close its pending ₹25,000 crore bank debt raise, which would in turn enable it to commence execution of its ₹45,000 crore three-year capex plan that was outlined by management in the January 2026 strategy update. Closure of this debt funding will therefore now be key to monitor, it added. The brokerage firm set a target price of ₹14. Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as Non-Executive Chairman Vodafone Idea’s board of directors appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors last week, with the decision effective from May 5, 2026.