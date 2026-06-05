Vodafone Idea share price

Shares of Vodafone Idea hit a fresh 20-month high at ₹15.26, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the telecom services provider quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 9.5 per cent during the period. It was trading at its highest level since September 2024.

In the past one month, the stock price of Vodafone Idea outperformed the market by soaring 41 per cent, as compared to 3.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 87 per cent from its three-month low of ₹8.14 touched on April 2, 2026.

At 09:35 AM; Vodafone Idea was quoting 1.5 per cent higher at ₹15.16, as against 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 166.12 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Vodafone Idea eyes re-entry in top 50 most-valued stock club Vodafone Idea seems set to enter the list of top-50 most valued companies, in terms of market capitalisation (market cap), as the firm's stock price zoomed over 85 per cent from April low. Currently, with ₹1.64 trillion market cap, Vodafone Idea is at 54th position in the overall market cap ranking. In intra-day deals, the company’s market-cap hit ₹1.65 trillion.

ALSO READ: Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty near 23400; RBI hopes for healthy FX inflows due to new steps InterGlobe Aviation stands at the 50th rank, with a market cap of ₹1.74 trillion, followed by Solar Industries (₹1.67 trillion), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (₹1.65 trillion) and Hitachi Energy India (₹1.65 trillion), the BSE data shows. What’s driving Vodafone Idea stock? Vodafone Idea and Meta have partnered to launch silent mobile verification (SMV) for Vodafone Idea customers across Meta platforms Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram. The network-based authentication solution verifies users during registration, mobile number validation, login and re-login, account recovery, and security checks in the background. These can be done without the need for users keying in one-time passwords.

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea hits ₹15, next target ₹20? Here's what analyst says Meanwhile, the rating agencies Crisil Ratings and ICRA upgraded the credit rating of the bank facilities of Vodafone Idea and revised the outlook assigned to Stable. The rating upgrade is driven by a change in rating approach for Vodafone Idea, wherein the entity’s rating factors in support from the Aditya Birla Group (ABG; promoter group) which has further strengthened with the re-appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Chairman of the board and with the proposed equity infusion of approximately ₹4,730 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants to a promoter group entity in May 2026, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

These developments reflect strong confidence in Vodafone Idea’s potential and long-term growth trajectory. The ABG has expressed its continued support to Vodafone Idea to ensure timely debt servicing and to ensure continuity of operations and improvement in its market position. The ABG has been consistent in providing operational and financial support to Vodafone Idea and will continue, going forward, the rating agency said. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea plans a ₹45,000-crore capex over three years (FY2027-FY2029) to expand the 4G coverage in priority circles, roll out 5G and augment the capacity. The programme will be funded by a proposed term debt of ₹25,000 crore, ₹10,000 crore non-fund based facility, internal accruals and other non-operating cash inflows including contingent liability adjustment mechanism (CLAM) proceeds. The execution of the capex, along with an expected industry tariff rationalisation over the next 12–24 months and improving network quality, are expected to support average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement and OPBDITA (operating profit before depreciation, interest, taxes, and amortization) growth, ICRA said.

Telecom sector outlook The Telecom sector continued to report healthy sequential growth across key operating parameters in Q4FY26. Strong subscriber additions, accelerating digital adoption, rural network expansion, and rising penetration of premium plans continued to support revenue growth for leading telecom operators. Industry dynamics are now shifting from aggressive network rollout toward monetisation of existing 5G infrastructures through premium data plans, enterprise solutions, fixed wireless access, cloud-edge partnerships, and AI-driven digital services. This transition is expected to support margin expansion, stronger free cash flow generation, and balance sheet improvement for sector leaders over the coming years, Axis Securities said in the telecom sector report.