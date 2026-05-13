Vodafone Idea extends rally, up 5% on huge volume; stock nears 52-week high

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea extended rally, and were up 5 per cent at ₹12.48 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company announced its plan to raise funds. The stock price of the telecom services provider quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹12.80 touched on December 31, 2025. Shares ofextended rally, and were up 5 per cent at ₹12.48 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company announced its plan to raise funds. The stock price of the telecom services provider quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹12.80 touched on December 31, 2025.

In the past one month, Vodafone Idea has outperformed the market by soaring 35 per cent, as compared to 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the stock surged 46 per cent from a level of ₹8.53 on March 30, 2026. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹6.12 on August 14, 2025.

At 10:34 AM on Wednesday, Vodafone Idea quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹12.32, as against 0.18 per cent gain on the BSE Sensex. A combined 473.48 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Vodafone Idea’s board to consider fund raising plan Vodafone Idea on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after market hours informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company said board will also to consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis.

The fund raising is subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company. Vodafone Idea’s issues clarification According to reports, Vodafone Group Plc is working on a proposal to shore up the capital of its listed Indian affiliate, as the venture seeks to turn over a new leaf after the Indian government cut a bill for outstanding spectrum fees. The UK telecom company, which owns 19 per cent of Mumbai-listed Vodafone Idea, is considering transferring part of its shareholding to the Indian company to hold in treasury, a Bloomberg report said quoting people with knowledge of the matter. The share transfer would take place in lieu of Vodafone injecting more cash into the Indian business, according to the people.

Vodafone Idea on clarification on news article on Monday, May 11, 2026 said that the article mentions that Vodafone Group (one of the promoter shareholders of the company) is evaluating a proposal to transfer a portion of its shareholding to the company as treasury stock. “With reference to the aforementioned article, we wish to inform that we have not received any communication from the Vodafone Group in relation to the above reported matter,” Vodafone Idea said. “Further, we also wish to state that the news article may possibly be referring to disclosure made by the Company on December 31, 2025 about Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) arrangement,” the company said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Brokerages view on telecom sector, Vodafone Idea Telecom players, i.e., Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, continue to gain market share, supported by higher customer stickiness, improving financial performance, and favourable market conditions. Analysts at Axis Securities believe this momentum is likely to continue, driven by the 5G rollout, tariff hikes, strategic alliances, and robust cash flows. While competitive intensity has moderated due to market consolidation, challenges such as high debt levels for weaker players and regulatory obligations persist. Overall, the medium-term outlook remains positive, the brokerage firm said. The key debates in the sector were timing and quantum of the tariff hike, Bharti’s FCF generation and capital allocation plans, Jio Platforms (JPL) IPO valuations and which company should command a premium between JPL and Bharti, potential dividend and risk-reward skew for Indus, and whether Vodafone Idea can revive for good, Motial Oswal Financial Services said.

Meanwhile, in March 2026, ICRA revised Vodafone Idea’s outlook to positive from stable. The rating upgrade reflects the recent developments pertaining to the revision of Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the Government of India (GoI) in January 2026 and the settlement of the contingent liability adjustment mechanism (CLAM) agreement with Vodafone Idea’s promoter, Vodafone Group PLC. A Committee is constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues; the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March 2036 to March 2041 in equal annual instalments. The AGR liability has been frozen as on December 31, 2025, eliminating further interest accretion from that date.