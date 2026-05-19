Vodafone Idea stock outlook

Recent developments in Vodafone Idea, including stable March quarter (Q4FY26) results, a fresh promoter-led capital infusion, and a sharp reduction in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities, have materially improved the telecom company’s survival prospects, strengthening its ability to execute long-delayed network expansion plans, believe analysts.

However, further rally in the stock seems unlikely as fresh target prices, in the range of ₹10-14 per share, leave little on the table for investors from current levels.

Vodafone Idea share price rose 5.7 per cent on the BSE, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹13.64 per share. The stock has surged 34 per cent over the past one month, as compared to a 4-per cent decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Looking forward, analysts said lenders’ approval for the company’s proposed ₹25,000-crore debt funding package remains a key monitorable, which is crucial to fund capex and arrest subscriber churn. AGR relief eases balance-sheet stress One of major positives for Vodafone Idea, recently, has been the government’s reassessment of AGR liabilities, which reduced Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues to ₹64,000 crore from ₹87,700 crore. Following this, the company derecognised liabilities worth ₹80,500 crore and revised AGR obligations to ₹24,900 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis. This led to an exceptional gain of nearly ₹55,600 crore in Q4FY26.

This further helped Vodafone Idea to reduce its net debt (excluding lease liability) by around ₹53,200 crore sequentially to ₹1.49 trillion at the end of March 2026. Net debt (excluding leases but including interest accrued), however, stood at ₹1.53 trillion. Analysts believe the reduction in liabilities materially improves the telco’s ability to raise fresh debt and negotiate with lenders. Notably, VIL needs over ₹1 trillion over next three years, including ₹45,000 crore for capex, and ₹49,000 crore towards spectrum dues. The management, however, expects to generate three years cumulative Ebitda of ₹60,000 crore, raise ₹35,000 crore from debt (funded + non funded), receive income tax refund (₹10,000 crore), and see promoter capital infusion (₹4,700 crore).

"As the company does not envisage a cash flow mismatch for the next three years, it should be able to services all the liabilities including spectrum dues," noted analysts at ICICI Securities. Promoter infusion boosts lender confidence The Board’s approval to issue 4.3 billion fully convertible warrants of ₹4,730 crore, at issue price of ₹11/warrant, to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group promoter entity) on preferential basis may give comfort to the lenders to approve the long-pending ₹25,000 crore debt fund-raise, said analysts at JM Financial. Assuming full conversion, the government’s stake in VIL would dilute to around 47.1 per cent (from 49 per cent) and Vodafone Plc group stake would fall to 15.5 per cent (from 16.1 per cent) whereas Aditya Birla Group stake would rise to roughly 13 per cent (from 9.6 per cent).

“If VIL is able to raise this bank funding, it would be a key positive for the business given its capex plan is dependent on it, which may eventually translate into arresting its subscriber loss, and realising higher average revenue per user (Arpu) from a mix of customer upgrades and higher tariffs,” noted those at Nomura. Vi sees stable Q4 In the January to March quarter, Vi reported a consolidated revenue of ₹11,332 crore, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year, and an Ebitda of ₹4,889 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Vi’s Ebitda margin expanded 60 basis points sequentially to 43.2 per cent.

The company narrowed its subscriber losses to 0.1 million during the quarter, leading to an Apru of ₹174 (up 6.1 per cent Y-oY/1.2 per cent Q-o-Q). Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Vi’s improvement in Arpu comes against flat to -1 per cent Q-o-Q for RJio and Bharti Airtel, with customer Arpu rising 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹190, driven by subscriber mix improvements. Besides, stabilization of subscriber trends, rising penetration of unlimited data users (driven by non-stop hero unlimited data proposition), and steady postpaid additions aided 8-per cent Y-o-Y growth in Vi’s customer ARPU in FY26. “Management noted that non-data subsribers still account for roughly 33 per cent of Vi’s subscriber base, which provides further headroom for mix improvement-led Arpu growth over the medium term, while a change in the tariff construct remains imperative for the long-term Arpu growth story,” MOFSL said.

Caution prevails That said, analysts believe challenges around raising debt, expanding networks fast enough, and competing with larger rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio remain high. Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the management’s ambitions of delivering double-digit revenue growth and tripling cash Ebitda over FY26-29 remain “a tall ask”. Nomura downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’, while ICICI Securities downgraded it to ‘Reduce’, although it increased the target price to ₹11 from ₹10. Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating (target price of ₹10), while JM Financial retained ‘Add’ (target price of ₹14). As regards earnings, ICICI Securities lowered FY27/28 Ebitda estimates by 6-11 per cent on delay in tariff hike assumption, while JM Financial raised FY27-FY28 revenue/Ebitda estimates by 1-3 per cent, accounting for slightly higher Arpu and reduced net subscriber loss in Q4FY26.