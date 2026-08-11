Vodafone Idea share price rises 3% on narrower losses in Q1, rise in Arpu

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of debt-laden telco : Shares of debt-laden telco Vodafone Idea gained 3 per cent in intraday deals on Tuesday, August 11, following narrower quarterly losses in the three-month period ended June and a sharp rise in the average revenue per user (Arpu).

Vodafone Idea share price gained 3 per cent to hit ₹13.30 against the last closing price of ₹12.91 apiece on the BSE. This marks the third straight day of gains for the stock.

As of 12.50 PM, 51.59 million shares of the company had changed hands on the exchanges. The telecom stock was last trading 1 per cent higher at ₹13.03.

Vodafone Idea Q1 result highlights In the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY27), Vodafone Idea posted a narrower loss of ₹3,754 crore compared with ₹6,608 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Apart from Arpu, exceptional gains recorded during this period also helped cut losses. Vodafone Ideas reported an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore from the reassessment of the fair market value of equity shares owned by Vodafone Plc that are to accrue to the company over five years as part of a 2018 settlement. The revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,689 crore from ₹11,023 crore. READ MORE

The wireless carrier also reported a growth in user base ​to 193.1 million from 192.8 million in the previous quarter, marking its ​first quarter of positive net subscriber addition since the merger of Vodafone India with ‌Idea. Meanwhile, Arpu, a key metric tracked by telecom companies, rose 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹195, driven by a 2.1 per cent increase in its 4G and 5G user base. However, it remains the lowest among its peers. Vodafone Idea closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the data usage improved from 69.1 petabytes per day (Pb/Day) to 88.4 Pb/Day, a Y-o-Y increase of 27.9 per cent.