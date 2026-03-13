Vodafone Idea shares may rally 25%, says HDFC Sec; recommends buy the dip

Vodafone Idea share price target: The government's recent relief to Vodafone Idea on AGR dues, possibility of a fresh capital raise, expectations of another round of tariff hikes, and a planned capex of ₹50,000–55,000 crore, along with its "deeply depressed stock valuation", present a "compelling, albeit speculative, high-risk, high-reward entry point" for investors seeking exposure to India’s rapidly expanding telecom sector, HDFC Securities said in a report. The brokerage has recommended a 'Buy' and add on dips on Vodafone Idea shares in the band of ₹8 to ₹9, with a fair value (target price) of ₹12. It said that the target could be achieved over the next four quarters, implying a potential upside of 25 per cent from Thursday's close of ₹9.58. It, however, cautioned that Vodafone Idea stock remains a high-risk bet and suggested that investors should treat the ₹5.70 level as a clear red flag trigger for exit.

Vodafone Idea AGR relief, fundraising According to HDFC Securities, the recent relief on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the government, which is the single largest shareholder in the debt-laden telecom operator, has significantly eased Vodafone Idea’s medium-term payment obligations. "The government has frozen the AGR liability as of December 31, 2025, which provides improved visibility on the company’s future liabilities and it could strengthen its cash flow efficiency," said the report authored by fundamental research analyst Abdul Karim. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is also planning to raise capital, which will provide the much-needed liquidity to stabilise operations. "After converting spectrum liabilities into equity and AGR relief, the company is expected to raise bank debt to fund capex to strengthen its 4G network and roll out the 5G network," the report added. Notably, Vodafone Idea has been actively exploring opportunities to bring in fresh capital through new strategic or financial investors. In a recent exchange filing, the company has informed that it will be meeting institutional investors on March 16 and 17 in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively.

Telecom tariff hike On tariff expectations, the report noted that Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric that measures the financial performance of a telecom company, remains the lowest in the industry. However, its ARPU has been improving, rising to ₹186 in Q3FY26 from ₹166 in Q3FY25 following the tariff hike in July 2024. Another round of telecom tariff hikes in FY27 could further boost ARPU and profitability, according to the analyst. “The Indian telecom sector is likely to witness another round of tariff hike in H1FY27, and expectations of further tariff increases are likely to raise ARPU levels. Along with expansion of the subscriber base, supported by network improvements undertaken by VIL, this is expected to boost profit generation,” said the analyst.

Vodafone Idea capex plan Vodafone Idea has announced a phased capex programme to expand 4G coverage and roll out 5G services across priority circles to address higher subscriber churn. The analyst noted that the company has plans to undertake capex of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over the next three years. The company incurred capex of around ₹9,570 crore in FY25, funded largely through equity proceeds, and has guided for capex of around ₹7,500–8,000 crore in FY26. “VIL plans to undertake capex of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over the next three years, of which the company has already incurred around ₹6,450 crore till 9MFY26. The remaining capex will be funded through proposed term debt of ₹25,000 crore, with the balance coming from internal accruals,” the report said. For the next three years, the company has set specific targets: the first year will focus on sustained subscriber additions, the second year on achieving double-digit revenue growth, and the third year on tripling cash EBITDA.