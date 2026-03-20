Vodafone Idea shares gain 5% after subscriber attrition slows in Jan 2026

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Shares of Vodafone Idea were ruling higher on the bourses on Friday after the telecom operator posted moderation in subscriber attrition on a month-on-month basis. Following the update, the company’s share price advanced 5.59 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹9.44 per share on the NSE on Friday.

Though the telecom operator has pared gains partially, it continues to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 12:14 PM on Friday, Vodafone Idea shares were trading with gains of 4.36 per cent at ₹9.33 per share against their previous close of ₹8.94 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 23,230, higher by 228 points, or 1 per cent.

A combined total of 341 million equity shares of Vodafone Idea, estimated to be worth ₹322 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far during the day’s trading session. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The telecom operator’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,01,192.39 crore on the NSE. Vodafone Idea shares have a 52-week range of ₹6.735–₹4,021.60 per share on the NSE. Trai January 2026 data According to the monthly data released by the telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Vodafone Idea’s subscriber losses narrowed significantly in January 2026 compared with the previous month. The company reported a decline of 4,11,337 mobile subscribers in January, bringing its total user base down to 19,83,59,969 from 19,87,71,306 in December 2025. This marks a slower pace of decline than in December 2025, when Vodafone Idea had lost 9,40,731 subscribers from its November 2025 base of 19,97,12,037.

Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, stood third among the top five broadband (wired & wireless) service providers as on January 31, 2026, with a total subscriber base of 128.97 million. Reliance Jio Infocomm topped the list with 517.56 million, while Bharti Airtel ranked second with 359.29 million users. READ | HDFC Bank falls 7% in 2 days; analysts flag pressure after chairman exit According to the Trai data, in January 2026, 15.98 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). The number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers (on the date of peak VLR) in January 2026 was 1172.10 million. “As per the information received from 1480 operators for the month of January 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1050.60 million at the end of December 2025 to 1052.72 million at the end of January 2026, with a monthly growth rate of 0.20 per cent,” Trai said in a release.