Vodafone Idea soars 4% on heavy volumes in weak market; hits 25 month high

Vodafone Idea share price movement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a 25-month high at ₹15.65, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals on heavy trading volume. In the process, the stock extended its Friday’s up move. At current levels, the stock trades at its highest point since August 30, 2024.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the telecom services provider surged 8 per cent. Further, in the past four trading days, the market price of Vi soared 11 per cent after the company unveiled a new dynamic identity signalling optimistic future. Vi roped in Shah Rukh Khan to tease what’s next for the brand.

At 11:00 AM, Vi traded 3.2 per cent higher at ₹15.49, compared to 0.50 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 395.3 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Vodafone Idea onboards Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador, unveils new logo Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan will endorse India's third-largest telecom services provider, Vodafone Idea, as its brand ambassador, the company said in a statement on September 1, 2026, while launching its changed logo to "Vi" from "V!", along with a brand campaign — Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye (Vi is changing... Be ready). Vi today is resurging as a future-ready brand, driven by rapid network expansion, innovation-led offerings, and an “Employee First, Customer Always, Experience is Everything” approach. Strengthened by improving business performance and growing consumer engagement, Vi is building renewed confidence while continuing to reinforce its position as the most trusted telecom partner, Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vi said.

Vi is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mm Wave spectrum in 16 circles. The company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. Vi, Telecom sector outlook Vi's revenues increased 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April to June 2026 quarter, despite a 3 per cent decline in active subscribers, aided by a 6 per cent increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU). Revenue market share declined to 13 per cent, with the majority of losses concentrated in Mumbai and Gujarat.

However, subscriber losses continued to moderate, and revenue growth remained steady. Vi gained market share in B-Circles (+40bps) and C-Circles (+20bps) vs FY26, with gains led by Uttar Prades (UP) (E). While Vi lost share in 13 of 22 circles and posted revenue declines in 5 of 22 circles, the bulk of the market-share decline was concentrated in Mumbai and Gujarat, suggesting competitive pressures is becoming less broad-based, analysts at Jefferies said in the telecom services sector report. The combination of stable revenue trends, improving subscriber trajectory, and selective market-share gains points to gradual operational stabilization, it added. Meanwhile, telecom sector is entering the next growth phase, with focus shifting from network investment to 5G monetisation. Premium plans, rising data usage, subscriber upgrades, fixed wireless access (FWA) and enterprise connectivity should support average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, while moderating 5G capex should improve free cash flows and balance sheets. Bharti Airtel and Jio are expanding into home broadband, enterprise, cloud, AI, data centres and digital services, creating additional growth avenues.

Telecom industry’s consolidation into three private operators and one state-owned player has restored pricing discipline and improved the sector’s investment outlook. Government policy has also played a decisive role in reviving the industry, enabling the expansion of digital public services, online education, healthcare, financial inclusion and e-governance, Vi said in its FY26 annual report. Telecom is no longer merely a commercial sector. It has become essential national infrastructure, underpinning India’s ambition to become a developed economy by 2047. That ambition will depend on resilient, high-quality and reliable communications networks. Maintaining a financially viable and competitive telecom industry— supported by sustained investment from both private operators and the public sector—will be central to India’s next phase of digital transformation.