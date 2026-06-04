Vodafone Idea hits ₹15, next target ₹20? Here's what Quant Researcher says

Can Vodafone Idea stock cross ₹20-mark?

Key Levels to Watch on Vodafone Idea stock

Meanwhile, given the frenzied rally at the counter, can Vodafone Idea stock rally toward the psychological milestone of ₹20-mark - a level last seen way back in March 2019. Here's what Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe has to say.Nishchal Jain of Share.Market believes that the short-term momentum at Vodafone Idea counter is undeniably strong, backed by a significant surge in trading volumes and positive structural cues including the company entering the green in its recent quarterly financials.Technically, the Quant Researcher sees the stock crossing the ₹20 mark as a viable medium-term target. However, he adds that it is unlikely to happen in a single, uninterrupted line.The reason being, the analyst flags that the stock is trading in overbought zone, hence some consolidation cannot be ruled out."The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered deep overbought territory, currently hovering around 85 levels. Historically, when the stock's RSI crosses 80, it encounters brief periods of profit-booking or sideways consolidation," explains Jain.To conclude, Jain believes that the current rally has the legs for the stock to continue toward ₹16.50 and ₹18 levels in the coming weeks. However, a decisive, high-volume weekly close above ₹18 would be needed to clear the deck for a march toward the ₹20-mark.Vodafone Idea is currently maintaining an established uptrend, trading well above both its short- and long-term moving averages. Traders, however, can consider the recent high ₹15.09 as the immediate resistance, says Jain.On the downside, the analyst expects immediate support and crucial short-term intraday floor at ₹14.06, closely trailing the 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at ₹14.10 levels.