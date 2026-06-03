Vodafone Idea share price

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the telecom Services company surged 8 per cent. Further, in the past two months, it zoomed 75 per cent from a level of ₹8.6 on the BSE. Shares of Vodafone Idea hit a 20-month high at ₹15.08, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock was trading at its highest level since September 2024.In the past two trading days, the stock price of the telecom Services company surged 8 per cent. Further, in the past two months, it zoomed 75 per cent from a level of ₹8.6 on the BSE.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 02:01 PM; Vodafone Idea was quoting 5.4 per cent higher at ₹14.92, as compared to 0.54 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 936.66 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Vodafone Idea - ICRA upgrades credit rating and revised outlook After, Crisil Ratings, ICRA has upgraded the credit rating and revised the outlook assigned to Stable as per the communication to the company on June 1, 2026, Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing. The rating upgrade is driven by a change in rating approach for Vodafone Idea, wherein the entity’s rating factors in support from the Aditya Birla Group (ABG; promoter group) which has further strengthened with the re-appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Chairman of the board and with the proposed equity infusion of approximately ₹4,730 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants to a promoter group entity in May 2026, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

These developments reflect strong confidence in Vodafone Idea’s potential and long-term growth trajectory. The ABG has expressed its continued support to Vodafone Idea to ensure timely debt servicing and to ensure continuity of operations and improvement in its market position. The ABG has been consistent in providing operational and financial support to Vodafone Idea and will continue, going forward, the rating agency said. READ | Epack Prefab Technologies share price zooms 16% on ₹165 crore order win Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea plans a ₹45,000-crore capex over three years (FY2027-FY2029) to expand the 4G coverage in priority circles, roll out 5G and augment the capacity. The programme will be funded by a proposed term debt of ₹25,000 crore, ₹10,000 crore non-fund based facility, internal accruals and other non-operating cash inflows including contingent liability adjustment mechanism (CLAM) proceeds. The execution of the capex, along with an expected industry tariff rationalisation over the next 12–24 months and improving network quality, are expected to support average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement and OPBDITA (operating profit before depreciation, interest, taxes, and amortization) growth, ICRA said.

Analysts view on Vodafone Idea In the past, the ABG group has supported Vodafone Idea during periods of stress by ensuring timely debt servicing and creditor payments from Vodafone Idea through equity infusions and other financing. In addition to the sizeable past investments, with anticipated turnaround in operations leading to improved cash flows, the group expects significant long-term economic benefit from Vodafone Idea, Crisil Rating said. Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s return in Vodafone Idea as chairman and ensuing capital infusion led to Birla Group emerging as the dominant promoter shareholder. This increases analysts’ confidence in Vodafone Idea’s debt fund-raising by June 2026, according to analysts at Ambit Capital. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of ₹17.6 per share.