AC stocks to buy? Heatwave demand vs supply risks

A combination of rising summer temperatures, low penetration of cooling appliances and regulatory-led product upgrades is keeping analysts positive on the room air conditioner (RAC) and the broader consumer durables sector, even as they point out that input cost pressures and potential supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict remain key near-term risks.

Industry players have flagged the unavailability of LPG/PNG gas at a time when demand green shoots were beginning to show. Industry players forecast 15 per cent rise in sales in 2026 compared to the previous record year of 2024, when around 14-15 million AC units were sold.

Over the longer term, the industry is targeting annual volumes of 25-30 million units by 2030. These gases, which are used to join copper tubes carrying refrigerants to other copper components, are in short supply due to constraints faced by ships arising from maritime navigation restrictions in West Asia. "Conversations with players in the ecosystem indicate no readily available alternative which risks potential production halts without a quick resolution, eventually risking a supply crunch during a period crucial for the industry," JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a sector report.

High demand, low production? The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran has triggered a de-facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz , which transits nearly 20 per cent of global LPG/PNG volumes daily. Additionally, Qatar Energy's declaration of force majeure at Ras Laffan, the world's largest PNG liquefaction complex (accounting for 20 per cent of global PNG supply) has lifted Asian PNG spot prices by 65-75 per cent since January 2026. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery shutdown has constrained global LPG availability. Industry players have already warned that if resolving these supply shortages is delayed, a complete production halt cannot be ruled out, reports suggest.

The recent government notification on gas allocation suggests that industries with CGD connections will receive up to 80 per cent of their average natural gas consumption over the past six months, subject to availability. While this offers some relief, they highlighted that the reference period coincides with a lean season for AC manufacturers, reducing the average consumption benchmark. With LPG in short supply and reserved for household consumption, AC manufacturers could face limited gas availability, potentially leading to lower capacity utilisation, JM Financial noted.

Price hikes a silver lining Nonetheless, market watchers believe supply crunch would make it easier for brands to hike prices and pass on to consumers. Besides, it would also aid in faster inventory clearance amid the implementation of new BEE ratings. Analysts expect the revised energy efficiency norms to increase costs by 5 per cent and 10 per cent for 3-star and 5-star SKUs, respectively. LG Electronics, Blue Star, and Voltas have already hiked prices by 5-6 per cent, reports suggest. "LME copper prices, too, have risen by nearly 40 per cent on year, implying an incremental 6-7 per cent increase in input costs, taking the total increase to 11-17 per cent across stock keeping units (SKUs)," JM Financial suggested.

The impact on the end consumer, though, may be lower given the GST cut in September 2025 brought down average selling prices (ASPs) by 7-8 per cent, it added. Investment strategy Analysts suggest investors remain selective. For Ankit Soni, AVP – Fundamental Research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Blue Star and Amber Enterprises are preferred bets, as he sees the structural demand outlook for the air-conditioner industry strong despite rising input costs. "The sector currently benefits from strong structural tailwinds such as low AC penetration, rising disposable incomes and weather-related demand spikes. In our view, the AC industry players could repeat the performance seen in 2024, though margins will remain the key monitorable amid headwinds like record copper prices, rupee weakness, and strained supply chains," he said.