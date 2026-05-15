Volume buzzers: Nazara, Sheela Foam, Pricol, Saregama zoom up to 20%

Shares of Nazara Technologies, Sheela Foam, Pricol and Saregama India rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 75,829 at 10:52 AM.

Among individual stocks, Sheela Foam zoomed 20 per cent to ₹652.50 after the company reported solid earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

The company reported a seven-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹92 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹13 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated core EBITDA margin for Q4FY26 at 11.5 per cent (up by 400bps) and growth of 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues registered a YoY growth of 24 per cent at ₹1,050 crore for Q4FY26. The strong performance supported by higher volumes, improved gross margins and operating leverage, the company said.

Fiscal year 2026 has been a year of realising the benefits of the Kurlon acquisition and its integration with Sheela Foam. Both Sleepwell and Kurlon brands delivered strong growth, while the foam segment also recorded commendable momentum. This broad-based performance has translated into healthy growth across both revenue and profitability, the management said. Shares of Nazara Technologies surged 18 per cent to ₹314.05 after over 15 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. According to exchange data, a combined 60.9 million equity shares representing 16.43 per cent of total equity of Nazara Technologies changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Nazara Technologies is India’s only publicly listed gaming company with diversified interests across mobile gaming, PC & console publishing, esports, gamified learning and offline entertainment. With operations across India, North America and Europe, Nazara is building a global gaming platform powered by strong IP, publishing and operating capabilities. Share price of Saregama India moved higher by 13 per cent to ₹436.80 in intra-day trade. The stock price of the media & entertainment company bounced back 33 per cent from its Wednesday’s low of ₹328.30 on the BSE. As many as a combined 36.8 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Saregama India recorded a robust financial performance with revenue from operations at ₹287 crore with YoY growth of 19 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA was at ₹132.7 crore with YoY growth of 31 per cent. Operational profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37 per cent YoY at ₹105 crore. The management said the financial year 2025-26 was the another path breaking year for Saregama with highest ever EBITDA, driven by clear strategy of aggressive investments and diversification of IP monetization. The company stands in a strong position with its balanced outlook towards investment and profitability, it added. Saregama India, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) Group, is India’s leading Entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital series, television content, film production, short-format content, artiste and influencer management, live events, and retail products like Carvaan.

Share price of Pricol surged 13 per cent to ₹644.55 on back of over 25-fold jump in the average trading volumes. A combined 10.27 million shares representing 8.4 per cent of total equity of auto parts & equipments company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Pricol reported healthy performance for Q4FY26. On a consolidated basis, total operating income for the quarter came in at ₹1,099 crore (up 43 per cent YoY, organic plus acquisition led). EBITDA in Q4FY26 came in at ₹131 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 11.9 per cent (up 20 QoQ). Resultant PAT for the quarter was stood at ₹73 crore (up 109 per cent YoY).