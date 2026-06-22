Volume buzzers: NOCIL, Subros, EMS, Kirloskar Ind, EPACK zoom up to 20%

Most traded shares on Monday

Shares of NOCIL, Subros, EMS, EPACK Durable and Kirloskar Industries zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47 per cent at 77,166 at 01:35 PM.

Among individual stocks, NOCIL was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹190.70 in intra-day trade. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 10-fold with a combined 28.01 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹203.60 touched on June 30, 2025.

The stock price of Kirloskar Industries surged 20 per cent to ₹4,497.95 on the BSE in intra-day trade. It quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹4,650 touched on July 21, 2025. Share price of Subros (₹876.75) and EPACK Durable (₹269.70) surged 17 per cent each on the BSE. The average trading volumes at these counters jumped over 10-fold each. The market price of EMS soared 16 per cent to ₹405.35 on the back of two-fold rise in average trading volume. A combined 7.11 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Why NOCIL share price zoomed 20 per cent? NOCIL hit the 20 per cent upper circuit after the government imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Sulphenamides Accelerators from China, the European Union and the United States for a period of five years.

The duties follow an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which found that exporters from the subject countries were selling the product in India at unfairly low prices. The probe concluded that such imports led to price undercutting and suppressed domestic selling prices. The authority found that the landed value of imports remained below the domestic industry's cost of sales during the investigation period. Under the notification, anti-dumping duties ranging from $75 per metric tonne to $1,748 per metric tonne have been imposed, depending on the country of origin and the producer. The levy will remain in force for five years unless revoked or amended earlier.

What's driving Kirloskar Industries stock price? Kirloskar Industries zoomed 20 per cent after Kirloskar Group Company Kirloskar Oil Engines secured a significant order from HyperNext. The stock price of Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,390.80, also its 52-week high on the BSE. HyperNext is a next-generation digital infrastructure company focused on delivering hyperscale-ready, AI-enabled data center solutions. The order comprises 192 MW, 96 units of KOEL's 2500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems, representing one of the largest deployments of high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India. EMS clarification on increase in volume EMS in an exchange filing confirmed that there is no pending/undisclosed material information or announcement from the company that has a bearing on the operation/performance of the company which includes all price sensitive information that is required to be intimated under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. Further, the company stated that any movement in the volume of shares of the company was market driven.