Volume buzzers: Paisalo Digital, Rel Power, Kinetic Engg zoom up to 20%

Paisalo Digital, Reliance Power, Kinetic Engineering share price movement

Shares of Paisalo Digital, Reliance Power (RPower) and Kinetic Engineering rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

Paisalo Digital was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹71.06, also its 52-week high on the BSE at 11:05 AM. A combined 73.01 million equity shares representing 8 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 3.5 million shares, the exchange data showed.

Share price of Reliance Power surged 18 per cent to ₹29.40 on the back of over five-fold jump in the average trading volume. A combined 248 million equity shares of RPower changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹20.23 on March 30, 2026. It touched a 52-week high of ₹71 on July 1, 2025.

Shares of Kinetic Engineering soared 19 per cent to ₹361 on the back of two-fold rise in the average trading volume. As many as 191,000 shares changed hands on the BSE, as against an average 70,000 shares traded in the past two weeks. In the past two weeks, the stock price of the auto components & equipments company zoomed 63 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹385 on July 21, 2025. What’s driving Paisalo Digital stock price? Paisalo Digital today said promoter shareholding has increased to 46.72 per cent in June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) from 41.75 per cent in FY26, following a series of open-market acquisitions. The company is a leading non banking finance company (NBFC) focused on expanding formal credit access to MSMEs, micro-enterprises and underserved borrowers across India.

Promoter holding rose steadily from approximately 26 per cent in FY19 to about 37 per cent in FY25, 41.75 per cent in FY26, and now 46.72 per cent. This sustained commitment reflects the promoters' deep alignment with the company's long-term strategy and their continued confidence in Paisalo's business mode, the company said. READ | FMCG stocks in demand: Nifty FMCG index up 1.7%; Nestle India, GCPL lead Paisalo's three-year roadmap targets doubling of asset under management (AUM), total income and profit after tax, while preserving disciplined risk management and best-in-class asset quality. Central to this is the company's transition from a "High Touch – High Tech" model to a "Fin AI"-led lending franchise, integrating AI across customer acquisition, underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring and collections, Paisalo said.

Why Kinetic Engineering’s stock zoomed 66 per cent in 2 weeks? Kinetic Engineering (KEL), the flagship entity of the Kinetic Group, has been at the forefront of India’s automotive manufacturing sector for over five decades. The company operates one of India’s most enduring and large-scale component facilities in Ahilyanagar, supported by an advanced technology and engineering base. KEL supplies to leading OEMs including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Renault, American Axle, Magna Powertrain, and Sonalika Tractors, among others. KEL has an electric vehicle arm - Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd. (KWV). As part of its expansion roadmap, Kinetic Watts & Volts established 20 dealerships across India, covering Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Odisha. The company planned to add over 30 additional dealerships during the April–June quarter of FY27, further strengthening its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to building a robust, accessible and service-ready EV ecosystem across the country.