Volume buzzers: Yes Bank rallies 7%, hits 52-week high; IDBI Bank soars 12%

Yes Bank, IDBI Bank shares price today

Shares price of Yes Bank and IDBI Bank rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 77,119 at 10:36 AM.

Yes Bank hit a 52-week high at ₹25.45, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, rallying 14 per cent during the period.

The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 203 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of IDBI Bank moved higher by 12 per cent to ₹86.25 on the back of over three-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 69.7 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving IDBI Bank share price? According to media reports, the Centre is exploring ways to revive the stalled privatisation of IDBI Bank. The choices include examining whether earlier rejected bids, from Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD, for their failure to hurdle the reserve price threshold could still be considered; Economic Times reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

IDBI Bank on April 24, 2026 clarified that the proposed Strategic Disinvestment of IDBI Bank is a confidential process being undertaken by the Government of India (GoI) and, hence, IDBI Bank is not in a position to either confirm or deny the referenced news report. The proposed Strategic Disinvestment of the Bank is being undertaken through a competitive bidding process in line with the Disinvestment guidelines of the GoI. Such bidding processes do not entail negotiations and accordingly, IDBI Bank has no role to play in the negotiations. In this regard, it already made disclosures to the Stock Exchanges on the following dates, informing the developments from time to time, the Bank said.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Bank has not received any communication from GoI with respect to present status of Disinvestment. The Bank shall promptly disclose to the Stock Exchanges any material information, if and when received, it added. Why Yes Bank share price rebounded 48% from its 52-week low? Share price of Yes Bank has bounced back 48 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹17.19 touched on March 29, 2026. On May 11, 2026, Moody's Ratings upgraded Yes Bank's ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 with a stable outlook. The upgrade of Yes Bank's ratings and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) reflects an improvement in the bank's credit profile, supported by improving funding, asset quality, and adequate capital. The bank's profitability, though improving, remains weaker than rated Indian peers. These improvements provide resilience against risks arising from the bank's unseasoned loan book, Moody’s Ratings said.