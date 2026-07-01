Volume gains ahead for Adani Ports and SEZ after Vizhinjam port deal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ’s) $1.4 billion agreement with Terminal Investment (TiL), the container terminal arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), to sell a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL) is positive, given APSEZ’s plans to ramp up capacity and improve volumes. The sale values AVPPL at $2.85 billion and is the single-largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. The deal was carried out at 15x 2030-31 (FY31) operating profit (according to APSEZ), which appears reasonable, given that Vizhinjam is the fastest-growing port asset of APSEZ, points out Nomura Research.

The transaction, coupled with capacity additions at important ports and potential global acquisitions, offers revenue visibility and stable growth in the medium to long term. While the stock gained about 2 per cent in trade on Wednesday to ₹1,848 and has added to the 36 per cent surge over the past three months, most brokerages are bullish on its prospects amid the positive news flow and have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.