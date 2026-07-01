Volume gains ahead for Adani Ports and SEZ after Vizhinjam port deal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ’s) $1.4 billion agreement with Terminal Investment (TiL), the container terminal arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), to sell a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL) is positive, given APSEZ’s plans to ramp up capacity and improve volumes. The sale values AVPPL at $2.85 billion and is the single-largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. The deal was carried out at 15x 2030-31 (FY31) operating profit (according to APSEZ), which appears reasonable, given that Vizhinjam is the fastest-growing port asset of APSEZ, points out Nomura Research.
The transaction, coupled with capacity additions at important ports and potential global acquisitions, offers revenue visibility and stable growth in the medium to long term. While the stock gained about 2 per cent in trade on Wednesday to ₹1,848 and has added to the 36 per cent surge over the past three months, most brokerages are bullish on its prospects amid the positive news flow and have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.
APSEZ benefits from multiple advantages from the stake sale. TiL is among the world’s largest container terminal operators and has a portfolio of more than 100 container terminals with an annual throughput of over 70 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). MSC is the largest customer of AVPPL and accounted for 90 per cent of its calendar year 2026 traffic of 1.3 million TEUs so far.
Analysts Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal of Motilal Oswal say the deal is expected to enhance cargo visibility and accelerate volume rampup at Vizhinjam ahead of the planned capacity expansion, which is scheduled for completion by 2028-29.
As the port’s capacity increases from 1.6 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs, MSC’s extensive global shipping network and cargo commitments should support higher asset utilisation, strengthen Vizhinjam’s position as a leading transshipment hub, and drive sustained growth in APSEZ’s transshipment volumes over the medium term, they add.
The brokerage expects APSEZ to report 11 per cent growth in cargo volumes over 2025-26 (FY26) through 2027-28 (FY28), helping the company drive revenue and profit growth of 17-22 per cent annually during this period. It has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,050.
The deal not only increases volumes but also makes Vizhinjam port an alternative to other transshipment hubs. Emkay Global Research points out that the deal creates volume growth levers through an accelerated rampup, driven by additional cargo volumes, a higher share of Bangladesh cargo that is largely dependent on Southeast Asian transshipment hubs, a stronger presence on East Africa trade routes, and elevated relay cargo volumes.
Analysts Anshul Agrawal and Vivek Sethia of the brokerage believe these volume triggers, coupled with Vizhinjam’s structural advantages, position APSEZ to capture the gap in India’s transshipment volumes. The brokerage has maintained revenue and operating profit growth estimates of 15-16 per cent over FY26-28 and raised its target price by 5 per cent to Rs 2,000.
The investment will also help improve the company’s debt position and lower its dependence on debt to fund its capital expenditure programme of ₹1 trillion over 2026-27 through FY31. The company can also use its healthy cash position to pursue deleveraging and suitable inorganic opportunities.