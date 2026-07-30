Volume momentum likely to sustain for Eicher Motors in H2FY27

The Q1 results of two-wheeler major Eicher Motors were marginally ahead of brokerage expectations on the revenue and operating profit metrics. Demand momentum has remained strong, and revenue performance was better than estimates on both a standalone and a consolidated basis. After robust volumes in Q1, the company expects the trajectory to continue into the second half on the back of new launches and marketing initiatives. At the current price, the stock, which has been an outperformer with a 44 per cent gain over the past year, is trading at more than 30 times its FY28 earnings estimates.