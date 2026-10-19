Volume shockers: Jana Small Finance tumbles 14%; Federal Bank soars 5%

Share prices of Jana Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank

Share prices of private sector banks Jana Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank were in focus with the market price of Jana Small Finance Bank falling over 10 per cent on reports that Federal Bank was not in active talks with Jana Small Finance Bank for stake buy.

Share price of Jana Small Finance Bank slipped 14 per cent to ₹424.30 on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. The stock quoted at its lowest level since April 2026. It corrected 30 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹606.45 touched on August 21, 2026.

At 01:57 PM, Jana Small Finance Bank was quoted 11 per cent lower at ₹437.30, compared to 1.25 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter rose over eight-fold with a combined 2.83 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Meanwhile, the share price of Federal Bank surged 5 per cent to ₹355.50 in an otherwise weak market. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the bank’s operational momentum in September 2026 quarter remained strong backed by healthy business growth, sustained margins and improving asset quality. However, the elevated cost-to-income ratio and merger overhang remain monitorable, the brokerage said.

Federal Bank quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹351.05 on the back of a six-fold rise in the average daily volume. A combined 28.51 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹364.95 on August 4, 2026. Federal Bank not in active acquisition talks with Jana Small Finance Bank The BSE sought clarification from Jana Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank on October 19, 2026, with reference to news quoting Federal Bank was not in active acquisition talks but was open to deals, said Executive Director (ED) Harsh Dugar on ET Now Exclusive. The reply is awaited.