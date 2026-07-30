Waaree Energies share price slides 6% as Q1 fails to impress Street

Waaree Energies share price: Shares of renewable energy company Waaree Energies declined more than 6 per cent in trade on Thursday despite reporting a 15 per cent rise in net profit and a 79 per cent jump in revenue on a Y-o-Y basis for the June quarter (Q1FY27).
The stock opened sharply lower at ₹2,626, down nearly 4 per cent from its previous close, and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹2,561 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
At 11:30 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 4.8 per cent lower at ₹2,604, with more than 3 million shares changing hands.
In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading largely flat with a positive bias at 24,275.
Its revenue from operations grew by 79 per cent to ₹7,931.79 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹4425.83 crore in the same period a year ago. This included a one-off revenue of ₹350 crore, representing a refund of reciprocal duties previously levied under IEEPA tariffs, following a verdict by the Supreme Court of the US.
The company added new orders worth ₹16,000 crore in the quarter under review, taking total order book to ₹61,500 crore. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Waaree Energies: Should you buy?
Post Q1 results, JM Financial has reiterated an 'Add' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,296. The target implies an upside of 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,738.
The brokerage called Q1 an all-round miss for the company, with revenue, margins and profit missing Street estimates.
According to JM Financial, Waaree adjusted revenue stood at ₹7,600 crore, down 11 per cent sequentially and below both JM Financial's and consensus estimates. The gross margin declined to 22 per cent, down 385 bps Q-o-Q, while Ebitda margin fell sharply to 14 per cent, down 421 bps sequentially. The adjusted PAT at ₹500 crore was down 53 per cent Q-o-Q and nearly 50 per cent below its estimates.
The finance costs rose 47 per cent sequentially, further weighing on earnings.
Meanwhile, the firm achieved module production of 3.24 GW in Q1 FY27, up 41.51 per cent Y-o-Y. The company currently has installed capacities of 25.8 GW for modules and 5.4 GW for cells. ===================================================
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