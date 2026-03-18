Waaree, Premier Energies soar up to 12%, trade at 3-mth high on huge volume

Share price of Waaree, Premier Energies today

Shares of Waaree Energies and Premier Energies rallied up to 12 per cent, hitting respective three-month highs on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes.

Waaree Energies soared 12 per cent to ₹3,222.75 in intra-day trade. The stock now quotes at its highest level since December 1, 2025. In the past seven trading days, the market price of Waaree Energies zoomed 24 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,864.40 on September 12, 2025.

At 02:10 PM; Waaree Energies was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹3,160.15, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 2-fold, with a combined 6.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of Premier Energies rallied 8 per cent to ₹874.25 in intra-day trade. In the past 10 trading days, the stock surged 24 per cent and now trades at its highest level since December 31, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,163.50 on May 19, 2025. Waaree, Premier Energies overview, outlook Waaree Energies is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, driving the global transition to clean power. The company operates advanced manufacturing facilities with a total solar PV module capacity of ~22.3 GW worldwide and solar cell manufacturing capacity of up to 5.4 GW.

Waaree offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning solar PV manufacturing, EPC services, green hydrogen solutions, battery energy storage systems, green energy infrastructure, and data centres. Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar manufacturers in India. The company is undertaking a ₹12,500 crore capex plan over three years to more than double its solar manufacturing capacity, integrate backwards into ingot-wafers and foray into aligned areas like inverters, transformers and battery systems. The presence of strong customer profile, comprising leading domestic and global developers and healthy order book position of ~₹60,000 crore as on December 2025 end provides revenue visibility for the near-to-medium term for Waaree Energies.

Going forward, the management aims to increase share of domestic orders by over ~50 per cent in near future considering strong policy support by the government. Waaree remains strongly placed considering diversification of sales as it has a strong position against the other domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs; in utility scale and rooftop projects) and reasonable presence in the export market. According to Care Edge Ratings, the demand prospects for domestic solar cell and module manufacturers remain buoyant considering policy measures and schemes initiated by the Government of India (GoI) such as imposition of basic customs duty (BCD), implementation of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-I) requiring use of domestically manufactured modules in all solar projects from April 01, 2024, and mandatory use of domestic content requirement (DCR) solar modules in solar installations under central government-aided schemes such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY) and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Yojana, among others.