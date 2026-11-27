Waaree Renewable Technologies shares defied the market weakness to surge nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on Friday after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a turnkey project.

The stock opened higher at ₹697 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit a high of ₹781.50.

The rally marked the second straight session of gains for the stock following a nine-day losing streak. During these two sessions, the counter has surged as much as 15 per cent.

Today's rally also helped Waaree Renewable Technologies recoup its losses over the past month. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 12 per cent during the period. However, on a Y-T-D basis, the stock has significantly underperformed the market, declining 22 per cent compared with a 1.35 per cent fall in the Nifty.

As of 10:20 AM, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were trading 9.6 per cent higher at ₹755.50, with more than 6 million shares changing hands. This made the stock one of the most actively traded equities on the NSE by volume. Waaree Renewable wins order According to an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a turnkey project comprising the supply of modules and execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for a total capacity of 120 MWp. The order was received by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be completed during the financial year 2027-28.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company did not disclose the name of the entity and the value of the project. Waaree Renewable stock: Technical view Sudeep Shah, head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Waaree Renewable Technologies has formed a sizeable bullish candle today, supported by a sharp rise in volumes. However, the stock witnessed profit booking around the ₹775–785 zone, which has acted as a strong resistance in early November. Despite the strong upmove, it would be premature to consider this a trend reversal, as the broader price structure remains largely unchanged. On the weekly chart, the stock continues to trade below key moving averages, keeping the overall bias bearish. The immediate resistance is placed in the ₹775–785 zone, and a decisive, sustained breakout above ₹785 could lead to an extension of the pullback in the near term. On the downside, the 695–685 zone is likely to act as immediate support.