Weak Q4FY26 drags Tata Power shares down over 6%; buy, sell or hold?

Tata Power shares cracked more than 6 per cent in trade today after the company reported a weak performance for Q4FY26. The Tata Group stock opened sharply lower, falling 6.5 per cent to ₹391, and touched an intraday low of ₹390.80.

Tata Power shares. The counter has lost more than 11 per cent in the period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined around 4 per cent. Today's fall marks the fifth consecutive session of declines for. The counter has lost more than 11 per cent in the period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined around 4 per cent.

As of 10 am, Tata Power shares were underperforming the broader market, trading 4.9 per cent lower at ₹398. Around 6.5 million shares had changed hands within the first 45 minutes of trade. Meanwhile, the headline NSE Nifty index was down 0.3 per cent at the same time.

Tata Power was also the top loser on the Nifty Next 50 index, of which it is a constituent. The index slipped 0.25 per cent. Tata Power Q4 results In Q4FY26, Tata Power posted over 8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,415.52 crore, supported by lower expenses. It had reported a net profit of ₹1,306.09 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income fell to ₹15,455.48 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹17,446.95 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. The firm also managed to trim its expenses to ₹14,876.50 crore in the quarter under review from ₹16,179.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Tata Group company's Ebitda increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,216 crore in Q4FY26. Tata Power share price target Post Q4 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Tata Power shares, with a target price of ₹490. The target price implies an upside of 22 per cent from the CMP. Analysts said that Tata Power reported a weak quarter, with Ebitda coming below the estimates of 13 per cent. Also, the PAT was driven by a positive regulatory deferral balance. According to the brokerage, the key monitorables include: 1) Management indicated that additional benefits from favorable regulatory orders in the Delhi distribution business may continue into FY27; however, the quantum remains uncertain; 2) FY27 capex guidance of ₹25,000 crore (as FY26 capex of ₹13,000 crore was significantly below the earlier guidance of ₹22,000 crore).