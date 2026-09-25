Welspun Corp jump 5% as US arm wins ₹4,000 cr order; up 4-fold from Feb low

Welspun Corp share price movement

Welspun Corp's share price hit a new high of ₹2,837.50, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals after the company said its arm secured an order worth ₹4,000 crore.

The stock price of the iron & steel company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,837 touched on September 23, 2026. In the past two months, market price of Welspun Corp appreciated by 78 per cent. Further, it zoomed 300 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹709.95 touched on February 2, 2026.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:39 AM, Welspun Corp traded 4.9 per cent higher at ₹2,825.45, compared to a 0.11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Welpsun Corp’s arm winS ₹4,000 crore order Welspun Corp on Thursday, September 24, 2026, announced that Welspun Tubular LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in the US, secured the largest order in its history (in terms of volume, length and value) for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes, valued at approx. $412.5 million (₹4,000 crore). The pipes will be manufactured at the company's newly upgraded HFIW mill, with enhanced capabilities, at Little Rock, US. The order will be executed during FY28 and FY29. With this order, the company's global order book stands at a record $4.7 billion (₹45,000 crore), the highest in its history.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE This order underscores the scale, quality and execution capability of the company's operations, and reinforces its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients, Welspun Corp said. What’s driven Welspun Corp's 300% stock surge? On August 20, 2026, Welspun Corp informed that the company secured the largest single order in its history—valued at approx $1.8 billion (₹17,200 crore)—for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the US. The order will be executed between FY28 & FY29, the company said. According to analysts at CareEdge Ratings, the healthy order book position provides strong revenue visibility over the next 2 years. Increased proportion of higher margin US Line Pipes orders in the consolidated order book, to be executed over FY27 and FY28, is likely to support margin sustenance, while optimum capacity utilization, backed by new order flows particularly in line pipes, is expected to result in continued healthy cash generation going ahead.

CARE Ratings reaffirmed the rating of the company's Long-Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures to “CARE AA+; Stable”. The rating on short-term facilities and commercial paper was also reaffirmed at 'CARE A1+'. As per CARE, the reaffirmation in ratings assigned to Welspun Corp's bank facilities continues to derive strength from the extensive experience of its promoters and management in the steel pipes businesses, the company’s long track record of operations as one of the dominant players in the India and US welded pipes manufacturing industry, particularly large diameter line pipes. Jefferies view on Welspun Corp As the world's largest welded line pipe producer, Welspun Corp is well positioned to benefit from a multi-year up cycle in oil & gas infrastructure spending in the US and Middle East, supported by local manufacturing in both regions. Analysts at Jefferies expect a strong 33 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29E led by capacity expansions, a robust order book and improving mix, along with rising net cash and 23 per cent return on equity (ROE). Its 18x 1Y forward EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is reasonable, the brokerage firm said.

The US energy infrastructure is in a multi-year investment phase, driven by rising LNG exports, growing power demand from data centers, and increasing associated gas production from the Permian Basin. Bloomberg estimates show cumulative US midstream capex of $240 billion over CY26-30E, 57 per cent above CY21-25 and still rising. Welspun Corp has a 30 per cent market share in the US, with local manufacturing footprint and ongoing capacity expansion, positioning it well to capitalize on these investments. Saudi Arabia is an attractive market for Welspun Corp given the country's strong focus on gas transmission and water infrastructure under the Vision 2030 plan. Rising localization requirements further favour domestic manufacturers. Welspun Corp is well- placed with a 22 per cent stake in Saudi-based pipe maker EPIC (which contributed 20 per cent of FY26 profit after tax) and its upcoming 600ktpa capacity in a 100 per cent subsidiary in the country, analysts at Jefferies said while assigning a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and a target price of ₹3,250.