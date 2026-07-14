Welspun Corp gains 4% in weak market, zooms 129% in 6 months; here's why

Welspun Corp share price movement

Share price of Welspun Corp hit a new high of ₹1,687.90, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market after winning cumulative orders worth ₹1,400 crore. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.56 per cent at 77,186.50 at 10.10 AM.

In the past six months, the stock price of the company more than doubled or zoomed 129 per cent, as against 7.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 138 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹710 on February 2, 2026.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of steel and steel products. Welspun Corp wins large orders worth of ₹1,400 crore Welspun Corp today announced receipt of fresh large orders for supply of pipes for Oil & Gas (O&G) export projects, from its India facility, cumulatively valued at approx. ₹1,400 crore. This order is scheduled for execution over the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) and FY28, positioning the company for sustained growth momentum over the next two fiscal years. With this addition, Welspun Corp said its consolidated global order book scaled to ₹23,650 crore (approx. $2.5 billion) — reinforcing strong revenue visibility and providing continuity of operations across both India and the US manufacturing assets.

What’s driving Welspun Corp stock price in past 6 months? Welspun Corp achieved a historical high consolidated global order book of ₹25,350 crore (vs. ₹19,550 crore in FY25). Its facility in the US remains booked till FY28, led by demand across O&G infrastructure, liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion projects, hydrogen transportation opportunities, and rapidly increasing energy requirements of Data centres. In the US, it has emerged as one of the country's largest pipe manufacturers and is well-positioned to capitalize on the structurally strong capex cycle driven by AI-led data centers + LNG export infrastructure. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), its associate EPIC and upcoming greenfield LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded) and Ductile Iron (DI) pipe facilities will provide a platform to participate in large-scale desalination, water transmission and energy infrastructure projects.