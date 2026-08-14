Welspun Living jumps 12% as Q1 profit rose 83%; MOFSL flags volume recovery

Welspun Living Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 12 per cent on Friday after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company’s results were supported by volume recovery, improving business mix, and cost-saving initiatives.

As of 02:07 PM, the company’s share price was trading 5.22 per cent higher at ₹168.17 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.01 per cent lower at24,392.55. Intraday, the stock gained 11.9 per cent to ₹178.

Welspun Living’s net profit rose 83.59 per cent to ₹160.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose 23.66 per cent to ₹2795.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹2260.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Welspun Living’s revenue surged 24 per cent Y-o-Y, led by the home textile portfolio, which grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y and the flooring revenue, which rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, gross margin dipped 246 bp Y-o-Y to 45.2 per cent because of an increase in raw material costs, while Ebitda margin settled higher at 11.5 per cent, led by volume recovery, improving business mix, and cost-saving initiatives. “We expect Welspun to continue delivering double-digit revenue growth, fueled by volume recovery in the home textile segment. Further, we expect its Ebitda margin to expand to 13 per cent, the business mix to improve in the home textile segment, and margins to recover in the flooring business,” the broekrage said.