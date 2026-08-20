Welspun Living zooms 78% from March low; hits 52-week high; here's why

Welspun Living share price hit a 52-week high of ₹190.70, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the home textiles company is quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day, surging 19 per cent during the period. It has bounced back 78 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹107.40 touched on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹213.10 on August 29, 2024.

At 10:15 AM, Welspun Living was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹190.20, compared to a 0.78 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 9.3 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Welspun Living Q1 results Welspun Living, part of the Welspun Group, is a leading global home textiles company with integrated operations across Home Textiles, Advanced Textiles and Flooring Solutions. It exports to 60+ countries, holds strong positions in the US and Europe, and derives 25 per cent of revenue from innovation-led products. The management said the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) has commenced on a strong footing, with consolidated revenue in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) growing 23.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,828 crore and Ebitda margins expanding to 12.5 per cent, up 140 bps Y-o-Y, driven by healthy volume recovery, operating leverage and an improving business mix. Profit after tax grew 83.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹161 crore.

The external environment continues to strengthen in India's favor. The India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and evolving global sourcing strategies reinforce India's competitiveness and support a multi-year market share opportunity, the management said, adding they are already witnessing encouraging traction, with the company’s UK and Europe businesses delivering 20 per cent plus growth during the quarter. Home Textile exports grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y, the Domestic Consumer business maintained strong momentum with 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth, and the company’s US pillow platform continued to scale with the Ohio facility operating at over 80 per cent utilisation and Nevada now operational. Welspun Living said the company remains on track to double its pillow business to $60 million this year.

Supported by structural industry tailwinds, diversified growth engines and disciplined execution, the management believes Welspun Living is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth and Ebitda margins in the low teens for FY27. Geojit Investments' view on Welspun Living Earnings recovery is expected to be driven by double-digit revenue growth, margin normalisation toward 15 per cent, flooring business turnaround, expansion of the pillow platform and increasing contribution from branded and innovation-led products. Successful execution of its margin improvement strategy and benefits from FTAs could act as key triggers, analysts at Geojit Investments said. On the technical front, the brokerage firm said that Welspun Living has witnessed a strong breakout above the key resistance zone of ₹170- 175, a level that had capped advances over the past two years. The breakout is backed by a sharp rise in weekly volumes, indicating renewed buying interest and the potential beginning of a fresh upward trend.