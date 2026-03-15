West Asia conflict likely to keep rupee under pressure amid oil surge

Pressure on the currency intensified as crude surged to nearly $98.7 per barrel from around $70 before the conflict after Iran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

“The rupee may continue to remain under pressure as long as Brent hovers around $100 per barrel. The RBI, for a long time defended the 92.35 mark, but seemed to let it go on Friday. If Brent spikes higher, the RBI may be left with little choice but to let the rupee go,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global.