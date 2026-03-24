Iran war impact: Consumer durables, plywood, pipes stocks slide up to 21%

The ongoing geopolitical conflict and the resulting surge in crude oil prices, freight rates, and supply chain disruptions are creating a broad-based cost inflation shock across building materials and consumer-facing sectors, raising concerns over margins, inventory costs, and near-term demand.

Higher crude prices are pushing up the cost of petrochemical-based inputs such as plastics, resins, insulation materials, and packaging, while also inflating fuel and logistics expenses. At the same time, disruptions in transit routes and airspace are driving freight rates higher and extending delivery timelines, leading to increased working capital needs and inventory holding costs.

Consumer durables face export and margin risks

In the consumer durables segment, the key near-term concern is the risk to export sales in Q1FY27 if Middle East airspace closures persist. While outbound shipments are largely dependent on sea routes that remain unaffected, companies may still face margin pressure due to sharply higher air freight costs.

The ability to pass on these costs remains limited in discretionary categories because of demand sensitivity, which could lead to short-term Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) compression. The segment also remains exposed to supply chain risks, especially if oil shortages in Far East countries disrupt the availability of key components. Since the onset of the war on February 27, 2026, Nifty Consumer Durables has slipped 12.3 per cent, as compared to Nifty50’s fall of 10.5 per cent. RAC makers hit during peak production season The room air conditioner (RAC) segment is facing disruption at a critical time, with March being the peak manufacturing period. This could spill over into Q1FY27, affecting supply readiness ahead of the high-demand summer season.

A key bottleneck has emerged in the form of an LPG shortage, which is affecting heat exchanger production. In response, some manufacturers have shifted to alternative fuels such as oxyacetylene and PNG. However, severe inflation in resins and industrial gases is squeezing margins, prompting companies to consider price hikes. Even with temporary workarounds, firms remain cautious about building inventory at elevated costs amid continued uncertainty. Since Feb 27, Amber Enterprises and PG Electroplast shares fell 21 per cent, Voltas shares slipped 20 per cent, Blue Star 16 per cent, and Havells 12 per cent. Plywood, MDF players may see selective pressure For the plywood and medium density fiberboard (MDF) segment, the impact will depend on how much of the cost increase can be passed on to consumers. A sustained rise in crude-linked energy and resin costs could weigh on profitability, with a 10 per cent increase in such costs potentially reducing Ebitda margins by 30–60 basis points.

Larger branded players such as Greenply and Century may be better positioned to pass on higher costs. The sector is also facing supply chain pressures from costlier imported inputs such as phenol and melamine resins. However, reduced import competition due to elevated global freight rates could offer some support to domestic manufacturers by improving pricing power. Since Feb 27, Greenply Industries' shares have fallen 18 per cent and Century Plyboards slipped 13 per cent. Tiles, sanitaryware seen as most vulnerable Among the sectors analysed, tiles and sanitaryware appear the most exposed to the current cost shock. The segment is highly energy-intensive and depends heavily on natural gas for kiln operations. Any increase in gas prices or disruption in supply directly lifts production costs and can sharply compress margins.