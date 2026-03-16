Why are cement stocks rising today?

Prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia could increase cost pressures for India’s cement companies in the near-term, cautioned analysts. They, however, expect sector players to hike prices and pass on the pressure amid strong domestic demand.

While higher fuel and packaging costs could squeeze margins in the immediate future, analysts said investors could use the current stock price corrections to accumulate select large-cap cement stocks from a long-term perspective.

“Despite the uncertainties, we believe the cement industry is fundamentally and structurally well-placed for long-term gains, and the recent correction in the stock prices of the larger players provides a great opportunity to enter,” analysts at Nomura said in a recent sector report.

While analysts at the Japan-based brokerage see cement companies passing on the cost increases to customers, those at Emkay Global Financial Services said they remain wary of the companies’ abilities to do so. “Despite the rising fuel costs, we remain in the optimistic camp and have not cut our estimates yet, hoping for an early conclusion to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. However, we maintain our cautious stance toward cement stocks, with rising fuel costs and cement price hikes as the key monitorable,” Emkay Global said. On the bourses, Ultratech Cement shares were quoting 3 per cent higher at 9:35 AM on Monday, while Ambuja Cement share price gained 1.7 per cent, Shree Cement 1.6 per cent, Dalmia Bharat 1.3 per cent, and ACC 0.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Gold wavers near $5,000 as West Asia war fuels market uncertainty By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.3 per cent. Rising cost pressures Fuel costs remain the most significant concern for cement producers. Global pet coke and coal prices have risen sharply in recent weeks amid geopolitical tensions, pushing up operating costs across the industry. Nomura estimates that imported pet coke prices have risen by $4/tonne quarter-on-quarter, so far in the March quarter (Q4FY26), to $121/tonne, while thermal coal prices have also increased. Overall, average imported fuel costs have increased by ₹72/tonne quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) so far in Q4.

“We believe spot cost prices will increase due to geopolitical tensions, leading to a ₹20-30/tonne rise in fuel costs. We estimate that the industry may require an additional price increase of ~₹10/bag in the near-term to offset the elevated spot fuel costs,” Nomura said. Analysts said these cost pressures could begin reflecting in company financials with a lag as fuel purchases typically take 60-90 days to flow through to the income statement. Meanwhile, analysts said higher packaging costs could also increase the pressure on cement companies. According to Nomura, polypropylene (PP) supply may tighten as refineries prioritise LPG production, diverting propane away from propylene -- the key feedstock for PP.

“We understand that larger companies, along with their channel partners, hold inventory of bags until mid-April 2026, which allows them to manage near-term supply disruptions, but it may turn out to be a major challenge if the situation does not ease,” it said. Cement bag costs, for now, have increased by around 20-25 per cent to about ₹11 per bag from roughly ₹9 earlier. This increase could translate into an additional cost of about ₹40 per tonne for cement producers, which would be fully felt in Q2FY27. Emkay Global, too, said that given the fuel inventories, the higher fuel prices could hit the P&L, partially in Q1FY27 and majorly in Q2FY27.

Impact on financials To assess the financial impact of the rising costs, Emkay Global conducted a stress test assuming a ₹200 per tonne increase in fuel costs during FY27. Under this scenario, it expects the Ebitda of the cement companies under its coverage universe to decline by about 14 per cent in FY27 and around 8 per cent in FY28. To offset these higher costs, cement companies, it said, may need price hikes of roughly ₹12–15 per bag, or around 4 per cent. Notably, Emkay Global pointed out that non-trade cement prices have risen by roughly ₹10 per bag recently, with total increases of ₹25–30 per bag seen during the current quarter so far compared with December levels.

However, Nomura noted that cement spreads, a key leading indicator of industry unitary Ebitda, averaged ₹2,704/tonne, so far, in Q4FY26, marking a decline of over ₹50/tonne Q-o-Q, as elevated costs pressured margins amid the geopolitical uncertainties. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points; Nifty above 23,200; metal stocks rise “According to our channel checks, the industry attempted price hikes, but average prices in Q4FY26F remain flat sequentially as dealers have indicated that companies would pursue a volume push toward fiscal year-end,” it said. Investment strategy: focus on large caps Despite the near-term challenges, both brokerages suggest that investors continue to focus on strong, large-cap cement companies.

Nomura has maintained “Buy” ratings on major players such as UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco and Shree Cement, while recommending a “Reduce” rating on ACC. “We maintain our bullish stance on the sector, as we expect cement prices to recover in FY27, supported by strong rural volumes and better discipline. We believe companies are likely to pursue price hikes in April, following the year-end volume drive, supported by infrastructure and rural housing demand. Moreover, escalating tension in the Middle East supports the case for ALSO READ: Here's why Tejas Networks share price rose 9% in trade on March 16 sustainable price hikes in FY27 to offset cost pressures,” it said.