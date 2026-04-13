West Asia tensions drag gas stocks; Petronet, GAIL fall up to 5%

Shares of gas transmission and distribution companies fell in trade on Monday as the recent developments in West Asia caused significant volatility in global energy markets.

Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, said that if tensions between Iran and the US increase, it is likely to push up oil prices again. That seems to be the fear putting pressure on these stocks as well as the overall market.

Notably, the six-week-long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply. India is a net importer of natural gas, relying on overseas supplies for the majority of its consumption. While it has managed to make up for the shortfall in crude oil by sourcing from other regions, gas supplies have been impacted.

"However, a positive sign is that after opening lower, most of the stocks and even the markets have managed to hold their ground," he said.

Gaurav Sharma, AVP, Head of Research, Equity at Globe Capital, said that oil & gas sector companies are likely report a weak Q4FY26 performance due to the negative factors arising out of tension in West Asia. Any additional naval actions by the US could further disrupt maritime transportation and India will be at risk. This will hut the Indian companies further and the impact will be visible in the Q1 numbers.