Westlife Foodworld soars 20%; rebounds 24% from days' low post Q2 results

Westlife Foodworld share price movement

Westlife Foodworld's share price moved higher by 20 per cent to ₹638 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals after the restaurants company reported one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years. The company's revenue from operations grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹747 crore and Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) accelerated to 10.1 per cent in September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), driven by double-digit guest count growth.

The stock price of the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants across West and South India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Private bounced back 24 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹514.75 on the BSE. It surpassed its previous high of ₹614.95 touched on October 12, 2026.

At 02:28 PM on Friday, Westlife Foodworld quoted 15 per cent higher at ₹614, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volume with a combined 7.02 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Westlife Foodworld – Q2 results Westlife Foodworld said the company delivered one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, with revenue from operations increasing 16 per cent YoY and SSSG accelerating to 10.1 per cent, driven by double-digit guest count growth. Growth was broad-based across channels and regions, supported by the continued strength of the company's value offerings, menu innovation and omnichannel convenience strategy. On-premise sales remained robust, contributing 59 per cent of system sales, while McDelivery continued to witness healthy momentum, reflecting consumers' growing preference for convenience and seamless digital experiences, Westlife Foodworld said.

Strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management supported continued profitability growth during the quarter. Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 29 per cent YoY to ₹98.1 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 13.1 per cent. Westlife Foodworld said the company continued to expand its presence during the quarter, adding 11 new restaurants to reach a network of 492 restaurants across 80 cities. The company remains focused on enhancing accessibility and convenience while expanding its footprint across existing and emerging markets. Meanwhile, the management remains highly optimistic about the long-term future of organised food service in India. Despite significant progress over the past three decades, India’s eating-out market remains substantially underpenetrated relative to global benchmarks. The company’s management in the FY26 annual report said that they believe the industry is still in the early stages of a multi-decade growth opportunity.