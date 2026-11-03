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What will new Samvat bring for investors? Experts to discuss at BS webinar

Business Standard Hindi will host a special webinar on Wednesday at noon, bringing together market experts to discuss mutual funds, equities, gold and portfolio strategies

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Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 8:30 PM IST
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Diwali will mark the beginning of a new Samvat on November 8, 2026, bringing fresh opportunities and challenges for investors. Amid continued volatility in the stock market, where should investors put their money? Could mutual funds and gold offer attractive opportunities? And what changes should investors consider in their portfolios to improve returns?
 
Business Standard Hindi will hold a special webinar at 12 noon on Wednesday to discuss these questions. Venkat N Chalasani, chief executive officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), will be the keynote speaker at the webinar, titled ‘New Samvat, New Beginning: An Opportunity for Investors to Reset Their Portfolios’.
 
The first session, on mutual funds, will feature Rahul Singh of Tata Mutual Fund and Jitendra Sriram of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.
 
Harendra Kumar of Elara Securities and Jignesh Desai of Centrum Broking will join the discussion on markets in the second session.
 
Apurva Sheth of Samco Securities will discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with investing in gold in the third session.
 
The webinar will be streamed live on Business Standard Hindi’s official YouTube channel and website.
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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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