Whirlpool of India zooms 33% in 3 days; what's driving stock price?

Whirlpool of India share price movement

The share price of Whirlpool of India soared 12 per cent to ₹959.60 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals on heavy volume amid buzz that the company’s promoter plans to sell the entire stake in the household appliances company.

In the past three trading days, Whirlpool's stock price zoomed 33 per cent. It hit a 52-week low of ₹706.30 on September 18, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,438.30 on October 31, 2025.

At 10:26 AM, Whirlpool of India traded 11 per cent higher at ₹952.60, compared to a 0.18 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 8 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Whirlpool of India’s clarification on media reports ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in narrow range, Nifty around 23,050; PB Fintech, OFSS top MidCap losers Whirlpool of India in an exchange filing clarified that the said news article relates to its promoter company and not to the company. The intent of Whirlpool Corporation to reduce its shareholding in the company has been in the public domain since January 30, 2025. However, the company has not been a party to any negotiations that Whirlpool Corporation may have been having with potential buyers, it said. Subsequent to this, the company took steps to amend various intercompany arrangements in the interest of the company, which was disclosed to the stock exchanges on October 16, 2025.

Since then, the company has been receiving information from Whirlpool Corporation regarding its disclosed intent to reduce its shareholding in the company, including the sale of approximately 11 per cent of its shareholding in 2025 (as disclosed to the stock exchanges on November 28, 2025), the company said. As of June 30, 2026, Whirlpool Mauritius held a 39.76 per cent stake in Whirlpool of India, shareholding pattern data shows. In clarification on news article, Whirlpool of India further said that the company is not a party to any such discussions or negotiations of Whirlpool Corporation with potential buyer(s) for any further stake sale by Whirlpool Corporation. Accordingly, the company is not aware whether such further discussions relate to the entire shareholding or a part thereof, nor of the terms, price, or stage at which the negotiations may be.

ALSO READ: PB Fintech faces up to 46% earnings risk from Irdai's draft rules: Analysts As a result of this uncertainty, the company has, bona fide, not intimated the stock exchanges so as not to create any unwarranted expectations or false market. In this regard, the most recent communication dated September 22, 2026, from Whirlpool Corporation (on behalf of Whirlpool Mauritius, the promoter of the Company), addressed to the Board of Directors of the company after office hours at 7:17 PM IST, informed the company of the continued intent of Whirlpool Mauritius to sell its shares in the company to a third party as part of a control transaction, and that such proposed sale is currently being explored with more than one potential counterparty.