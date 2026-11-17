A short circuit sets the kitchen on fire. A stray rocket lands on the balcony and burns the curtains and then the contents of the house. Monsoon flooding damages the ground-floor flat. In such cases the repair bill is yours. A home insurance policy can cover losses like these, subject to its terms. This explainer covers what home insurance is, what it covers, how much cover to take, what it costs, whom to buy from and how to claim.

Who pays when your flat is damaged

Without the right cover, the bill for the damage is yours. A fire, flood or burst water tank can leave a flat needing repairs and its furniture and appliances replaced, and a flat is often an owner's biggest investment. Home insurance pays for damage to your home and the things in it from events such as fire, flood and earthquake. A policy has two parts. One covers the flat itself, not just the furniture. Ashwini Dubey, business head for home insurance at Policybazaar, which sells insurance online, said this may include fixed items such as electrical wiring, bathroom fittings and water tanks, which matters if you have spent on interiors. The other part, called contents cover, protects what is inside: the TV, fridge, AC, sofa and bed.

A home loan does not replace home insurance. Insurance that banks sell with a loan covers only the loan, so the flat and its contents need their own cover, said Preeti Zende, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and founder of Apna Dhan. High-rise residents face a particular risk, she said: a fire on a high floor may be out of reach of the fire brigade's ladders. Your society's policy may not protect your flat Yes, many housing societies buy one policy for the whole building. It insures the structure, not the inside of each flat, Zende said, and how much it pays depends on the policy. Ask the society for a copy and check whether it covers individual flats, permanent fixtures and household contents, said Dubey in a written reply to Business Standard. “Society insurance does not automatically mean that all your personal belongings are protected,” he said.

What is covered, and what is not The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) introduced a standard home insurance policy, Bharat Griha Raksha, from April 1, 2021, which insurers were required to offer. Insurers also sell their own plans. Here is what many Bharat Griha Raksha policies we looked at offer in general, and what they leave out. Exact terms vary by insurer, so check your own policy wording. What is covered Fire, including a fire that follows a short circuit, and lightning

Explosion

Earthquake, storm and flood

Water tanks or pipes bursting or overflowing

Riots, strikes, terrorism, deliberate damage by others, and outside objects hitting the building

Your TV, fridge, AC, sofa and bed, added automatically at 20 per cent of the amount you insure the flat for, up to ₹10 lakh

Rent for another place to stay if the flat becomes unfit to live in What is not covered

A television or other appliance damaged by a short circuit, though a fire that follows is covered

A break-in on its own. Theft is covered only if it happens within seven days of a covered event, such as a fire, and is caused by it

Losses the policyholder causes on purpose

The explosive items themselves, though damage caused by an explosion is covered

Jewellery and valuables, unless added on an agreed value

Belongings carried outside the home, and items that simply go missing Source: Bharat Griha Raksha policy wordings and insurer FAQs Insure the flat for ₹50 lakh and belongings get ₹10 lakh automatically. Insure it for ₹1 crore and 20 per cent would be ₹20 lakh, but the automatic cover stops at ₹10 lakh. A higher amount can be bought for an extra premium.

Standard or comprehensive plan? The standard policy is a basic, affordable base cover for core risks such as fire, theft, riots and structural damage, said Zende, who advised anyone without cover to take at least that. Those who can afford more, especially in older buildings, should consider a comprehensive plan that covers both the flat and its contents, she said. Comprehensive plans can be tailored with add-ons, for example for electronics, but a broader cover raises the premium, Zende said. Gurdeep Singh Batra, head of commercial underwriting at Bajaj General Insurance, said in a written reply to Business Standard that some insurers offer market-value options for high-value buildings, and that a fire starting in a neighbour's property may also be covered under comprehensive policies, subject to terms. Read the limits, though: payouts on items such as electronics may be limited and reduced for age, Zende said, so a television may fetch less than it cost.

Add-ons: what costs extra Two optional covers can be added to the standard policy: valuables such as jewellery on an agreed value, and a ₹5 lakh payout per person if the policyholder or spouse dies in a covered event such as a fire. Insurers' own plans offer more. The add-ons on the Policybazaar quote page included burglary, terrorism, rent for alternate accommodation, loss of rent, personal accident cover for you and your spouse, utility bills for up to three months, jewellery, additional structures such as water tanks and boundary walls, and solar panels. Batra said packages can also include key and lock replacement, loss from ATM withdrawals and workmen's compensation.

Insure the rebuilding cost, not the market price The amount to insure the flat for is the cost of rebuilding it, not its market price. “The value of their flat and the amount they need to insure it for are not the same,” said Dubey. It is worked out from the carpet area in square metres and the construction cost per square metre. Land is excluded. Dubey gave an example: a flat with a carpet area of 200 square metres and a rebuilding cost of ₹25,000 per square metre would be insured for ₹50 lakh, whatever its market price. For belongings, Dubey advised making a list of what you own and estimating what it would cost to replace.

What if you insure the flat for too little? Say rebuilding would cost ₹40 lakh but you insured it for ₹20 lakh, and a fire causes ₹10 lakh of damage. Under the standard policy you still get the full ₹10 lakh, because its wording says a shortfall in the amount insured will not be held against you, according to the wordings of Bajaj General and Tata AIG. Under a plan that cuts claims in proportion, the same ₹10 lakh claim could fetch about ₹5 lakh, because the flat was insured for half what it would cost to rebuild. Check which rule your plan follows. Batra advised reviewing the amount insured from time to time as construction costs and belongings change.

On policies of more than one year, the amount insured for the flat rises by 10 per cent of the original every year at no extra premium, up to 100 per cent. Cover for belongings does not rise automatically. What it costs: about ₹2,300-5,900 a year for the standard policy Premiums depend, Batra said, on the cost of rebuilding the flat, its location, the type of construction, the age of the building, the value of belongings, security features and the covers chosen. To show what that comes to, we ran a quote on Policybazaar on November 16 for a flat in Mumbai, insuring the flat for ₹1 crore and belongings for ₹20 lakh, on a five-year policy for a building completed in 2021-26. Belongings are covered automatically at 20 per cent of the flat's cover, up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh; anything above that, such as the ₹20 lakh here, costs extra.

Standard policy premiums for a Mumbai flat with ₹1 crore cover for the flat and ₹20 lakh for belongings Insurer Five-year premium (₹) Per year (₹, approx.) United India Insurance 11,639 2,328 Bajaj General 15,613 3,123 National Insurance 16,012 3,202 SBI General 17,343 3,469 ICICI Lombard 29,736 5,947 Source: Policybazaar quotes on November 16, 2026, for a five-year policy on a building completed in 2021-26, inclusive of goods and services tax (GST) at 18 per cent. Note: Above are examples to show the price range, not a ranking. The standard Bharat Griha Raksha policy cost about ₹2,300-5,900 a year across the five insurers in our quote. The insurers' own plans in the same quote ran from about ₹2,500 to ₹15,100 a year and differ in cover, so their prices are not directly comparable.