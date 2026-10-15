Why are Canara Bank shares down 7% in trade today after Q2 results?

Shares of state-owned Canara Bank came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the bank announced its September quarter results (Q2FY27).

The stock opened marginally lower at ₹123.70 on the NSE before extending losses to hit an intraday low of ₹116.71, down nearly 7 per cent, in early morning trade.

Canara Bank was the top loser in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which declined 2.2 per cent, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.65 per cent.

As of 9:40 AM, Canara Bank shares were trading 6.2 per cent lower at ₹117. The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by volume, with more than 21 million shares changing hands in the first 25 minutes of trade, according to NSE data.

Canara Bank Q2 results Earlier on Wednesday, Canara Bank reported an 8 per cent rise in net profit at ₹5,175 crore for the second quarter. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,774 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 900 points, Nifty reclaims 22,800 as Brent falls 1% Its total income increased to ₹40,931 crore in Q2 from ₹38,598 crore a year ago, and interest income surged to ₹35,159 crore from ₹31,544 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. The lender's net interest income witnessed a 20 per cent Y-o-Y jump in the quarter to ₹11,005 crore. The net interest margin of the bank improved marginally to 2.53 per cent as against 2.52 per cent at the end of September 2025.

Credit growth outpaces deposit growth During the quarter, the bank witnessed credit growth of 19 per cent while deposits grew 13 per cent. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.33 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 as against 2.35 per cent by the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.3 per cent from 0.54 per cent at the end of September 2025. As a result, the provision for bad loans declined to ₹1,339 crore as against ₹1,504 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year. Canara Bank Q2: Treasury income falls

The bank said that its operating profit in Q2FY27 increased marginally to ₹8,758 crore from ₹8,588 crore in Q2FY26 on muted treasury income as yields hardened. READ MORE: Canara Bank Q2 profit rises 8.4%, treasury income drop weighs on growth During the quarter, the lender's treasury income fell to ₹499 crore from ₹1,583 crore in the same period last year. The loss was due to mark-to-market losses. Canara Bank: ECL transition impact Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that Canara Bank's business growth was strong in the second quarter. But Expected Credit Loss (ECL) transition impact has been revised upward to ₹12,000 - ₹15,000 crore from ₹10,000 - ₹12,000 crore, which could weigh on credit costs.

"Though valuations are undemanding, ECL transition, planned wage revision in FY28, and deposit growth lower than credit growth may impact sentiments," he said. Canara Bank Q2 results review by brokerages Meanwhile, brokerages have shared a positive commentary on Canara Bank, with JM Financial upgrading the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' on cheap valuations and improving fundamentals. It has also raised Canara Bank share price target to ₹150 from ₹142. Analysts said that Canara Bank offers good growth momentum, steady margins and improving asset quality. The stock has been flat over the past year despite a 14 per cent increase in book value. The brokerage has raised FY27E/28E EPS by 6 per cent/5 per cent and expects RoA/RoE of around 1 per cent/17.6 per cent over FY27–29E, with the ECL transition as the key swing factor.

Elara Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have reiterated a 'Buy' call on Canara Bank, with a target price of ₹155 and ₹160, respectively. Elara said that Canara Bank continues to deliver steady metrics with sustained business momentum and trades at favorable valuations. Key risks are ECL outcomes amidst upward guidance and delivery on core profitability given higher reliance on non-core income. ALSO READ: IDBI Bank tanks 6% after deal with Fairfax finalised; what's ailing stock? MOFSL expects Canara Bank's NIM to be range-bound at 2.5-2.6 per cent for FY27, aided by rate hikes. The brokerage noted that Canara Bank will need to make additional provisions of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 crore for the ECL transition, with an estimated impact of 1.0-1.2 per cent on the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR).