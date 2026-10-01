Market crash: Sensex sinks 1,280 pts intraday, at 2026 low; Nifty at 22,200

Stock market crash: Analysts flag October rate hike fears, low liquidity, high oil prices, persistent FIIs selling and a long-weekend as some of the key reasons for the market fall on Thursday.

Sensex tumbled 1,045 points, hit a new 2026 low; Nifty plunged 310 points in Thursday's intraday trade.