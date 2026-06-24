Sensex rebounds, up 775 pts intra-day; Nifty hits 24,000; key reasons here

Stock market rallies
Equity markets in India staged a smart rebound in Wednesday's trading session, with the BSE Sensex
nearing 77,000-mark, and the Nifty reclaiming 24,000 levels. The pullback in the market was led by private sector banks, and renewed buying interest in select IT stocks.
Analysts attributed the market rebound to India's likely insulation from tech-led global sell-off and a sustained drift in oil prices.
The BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 76,967, and quoted around 76,900 levels - up 0.9 per cent or 700 points as of 12:15 PM on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty
touched an intra-day high of 24,014, and was up 0.7 per cent and 173 points at 23,996. Track LIVE Updates
On Tuesday, the Sensex crashed nearly 900 points, and Nifty dipped nearly 300 points at close.
Banks lead Sensex charge
Private banking majors - ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the Sensex rally. The two banks collectively contributed around 400 points to the day's up move. ICICI Bank
was up nearly 3 per cent at ₹1,375, and HDFC Bank
advanced 2 per cent to ₹790. SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up over 1 per cent each.
Overall, among the Sensex 30 stocks, Trent was the top mover - up nearly 4 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Infosys, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Adani Ports were the other major movers.
Markets held technical supports
Despite a sharp fall on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty index managed to hold above its key near-term support, note analysts.
"Though Nifty closed at the lowest point of the day raising the likelihood of extended slippages today, it also appears to have taken support at the 10-day SMA, raising hopes of a recovery attempt," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.
James believes that hopes of an upside recovery shall remain intact as long as the Nifty manages to sustain above 23,920 levels. Below which, the analyst fears the index could resume its downtrend, with likely targets around 23,670/23,650.
Lower Crude Oil prices
Lower crude oil prices
are a big positive for the Indian markets, says Kranthi Bathini, Director-Equity strategy at WealthMills Securities. The analyst also believes that the Indian market can remain insulated from the global tech-led sell-off.
"Crude Oil prices have been drifting lower for the last few weeks. This is big positive trigger for our markets. That apart, I believe, the Indian market can insulate itself from the global tech-sell," says Bathini.
Crude oil prices, both WTI Crude futures and Brent have corrected close to 40 per cent from their respective highs of $119.48 per barrel and $126.41 per barrel during the war period, to around $72.50 per barrel and $76.24 per barrel.
US-India Trade deal
Market participants are hopeful of India-US reaching an interim trade deal soon.
India and the United States opened high-level trade talks on Tuesday aimed at salvaging and recalibrating a proposed bilateral trade agreement after changes in US tariff policy upended a framework negotiated earlier this year.
India-US sought to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from trading partners is due to expire. READ MORE
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