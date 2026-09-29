Why are Tata group stocks falling today? TTML, Tata Chem, TMPV dip up to 5%

Share prices of listed Tata group companies were under pressure, falling up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals following reports that Tata Trusts offered a strategic recast plan for Tata Sons to skip listing. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.71 per cent at 72,252 at 09:29 AM.

According to media reports, Tata Trusts, led by chairman Noel Tata and holding 66 per cent of Tata Sons, proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons to help the holding company remain private and exit the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) non-banking finance company (NBFC)/core investment company (CIC) framework.

The proposal requires Tata Sons board approval and a prior RBI no-objection certificate; if implemented, Tata Sons would surrender its NBFC registration. The proposal comes after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request to exit the regulatory framework on September 11 and the Tata Sons board subsequently backed steps towards compliance, ICICI Securities said in a note.

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