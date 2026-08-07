Why did Tata Chemicals shares jump 6% in intraday trade on Friday?

Tata Chemicals share price today: Tata Chemicals shares jumped as much as 6 per cent in intraday trade on Friday as traders reacted to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to retain Tata Sons on the list of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL).

The Tata group stock snapped a three-day losing streak, opening 2 per cent higher at ₹675.40. The stock extended its opening gains, hitting an intraday high of ₹702 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

However, the stock pared some gains as the session progressed and was trading 1.8 per cent higher at ₹675.25 around 12:45 PM.

The rise in Tata Chemicals shares was also accompanied by a sharp jump in trading volume. Data showed that around 3 million shares changed hands, compared with just 0.6 million shares in the previous session. The RBI on Thursday published the updated list for 2026-27 (FY27) and once again said its application for deregistration as an NBFC remains under examination. Notably, Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400 billion Tata group, has consistently featured in the RBI's NBFC-UL list as a core investment company (CIC) since 2022, when the central bank introduced the scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs.The RBI on Thursday published the updated list for 2026-27 (FY27) and once again said its application for deregistration as an NBFC remains under examination. READ MORE

As per the norm, NBFCs classified in the Upper Layer remain subject to enhanced regulatory requirements for at least five years and are required to list their shares on a stock exchange within three years of identification. The previous list, published in January 2025 (for 2024-25/FY25), had also said that Tata Sons’ deregistration request was under consideration. Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that the development is a positive for Tata Chemicals as it directly holds a stake in Tata Sons. This could lead to value unlocking for shareholders and could also be a trigger for re-rating. “If this happens, it could lead to some re-rating going forward. However, greater clarity is required, but the market will closely watch this development and also see how the company utilises this opportunity,” he said.

As per data, Tata Chemicals holds a 2.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, which is worth around ₹25,330 crore based on a ₹10 lakh crore valuation. On the technical front, Palviya, however, said that Tata Chemicals remains in a downtrend as he noted that supply pressure is emerging at higher levels, with the ₹700-710 zone acting as a major resistance area. Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals reported an 81 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹60 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1 FY27) on higher expenses. Its total income in the quarter stood at ₹4,311 crore. “If the stock does not cross these levels, it may remain range-bound. On the downside, ₹665 is a crucial level to watch, as the overall structure remains weak," he said.