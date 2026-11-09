Why FPIs turned aggressive buyers in November? Choice Wealth explains

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) net bought stocks worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November as against net sales of ₹34,843 crore in October, flags analyst at Choice Wealth.

FPIs net bought shares worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November as against net sales of stocks to the tune of ₹34,843 crore in October.