Why high inflation bodes well for FMCG companies: Harini Dedhia decodes

Time Period Largest FMCG Co. Operating Margin Delta Largest MNC Food FMCG Co. Operating Margin Delta Largest Biscuit Co. Operating Margin Delta 2000-2004 615 537 435 2009-2013 251 264 0 2017-2021 560 370 498

The ability of the large FMCG giants to constantly improve margins in 5-year blocks has been astounding. They have repeated it regardless of the inflationary scenario they find themselves in, and therefore, despite the sales growth they are able to register. Margins cannot rise to infinity, but constant improvement programs across the board seem to eke out some positive delta in any scenario.

This operating margin improvement in the high inflationary period is not merely an operating leverage playing out. Gross margins for all three giants have increased in the time frame between 50bps and 270bps. This indicates increasing pricing power. Using inflation in raw materials, brands are able to raise prices more than the underlying commodities, even in the mass category, contrary to most expectations.

It almost seems foolhardy then for an investor to draw a first principles conclusion of inflation being bad for consumers and therefore consumption stocks altogether. Brand power shows even in mass and mass affluent categories, large organised players are able to gain share at the expense of underfunded smaller peers, and people revert to trusted brands in times of constraints rather than experiment with new brands. One of the above stated or all might be at play during sustained high inflation periods. With this history and the significant under ownership of consumer names owing to underperformance in the post-pandemic rally, it is perhaps wise not to disregard FMCG companies just yet.

============================== (Disclaimer: This article is by Harini Dedhia, head of research, Tamohra Investment Managers. Views are her own.)

This acceleration in sales growth did not come at the cost of profit growth.