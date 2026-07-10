Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 surged on Friday, driven by a rally in IT firms after TCS reported its June quarter results. A positive trend in global markets also drove the equities higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846 points, or 1.10 per cent, to make an intraday high of 77,588.08. The Nifty index made a high of 24,226.05, up 263 points, or 1.10 per cent.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that tensions in West Asia continue without any clarity of a resolution to the geopolitical crisis. However, interestingly, markets are largely ignoring these negative developments.

"This confident message from the market is significant," he said. He added that there are no major headwinds for the economy now from the domestic perspective. "Stock markets will reflect this economic resilience and will respond positively to positive news from sectors and companies." As of 10:40 AM, the Sensex was trading 780 points, or 1 per cent, northward at 77,530. Likewise, the Nifty index was up 245 points or 1 per cent at 24,206. On the sectoral front, all the indices traded firmly in the green, with Nifty Metal and Nifty IT gaining more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index traded 1.2 per cent higher. In the broader markets, both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 traded higher by 1.15 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

From the Sensex pack, IndiGo, Adani Ports, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, BEL, and Tata Steel were up more than 2 per cent each. Only Eternal and Airtel were trading in the red. Stock market rally today: Key reasons Buying in IT, heavyweights: Shares of IT companies were in demand with the Nifty IT index soaring over 3 per cent after TCS announced its Q1FY27 results. TCS shares gained 4 per cent in intraday deal, while Infosys surged around 2 per cent. At last check, all the 10 constituents of the IT index were trading firmly in the green.

"TCS's quarterly results were broadly in line with expectations, with revenue outpacing estimates even as profitability fell slightly short. TCS management remains confident in growth recovery, driven by a stronger pipeline, strong deal TCV, and net-new AI-led deal wins," Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said. Other than IT, index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank gained more than 1 per cent each. HDFC Bank shares were up 0.90 per cent. Oil price: Oil eased despite intensifying tensions in West Asia. Brent futures fell 6 cents, ‌or 0.08 per cent, to $76.24 a barrel by 0125 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 4 cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $72.04.