Indian benchmark indices edged higher in afternoon trade on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, recovering from a weak opening. The BSE Sensex surged 1,047.07 points or 1.4 per cent to an intra-day high of 74,862.19, while the Nifty50 gained 327.8 points or 1.4 per cent to 23,556.95.

TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Adani Ports were among the At close, Sensex was at 74,649.84, up 382.5 points or 0.52 per cent and Nifty50 settled at 23,483.55, up 100.95 points or 0.43 per cent.TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Adani Ports were among the top gainers on BSE , while NTPC, Power Grid, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards

Stock Market Rally today: Why did the Sensex and Nifty rebound? US-India trade deal optimism Markets are hopeful of a positive outcome from ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US , with negotiation meetings scheduled for June 2, 3, and 4. India is seeking relief from tariffs stemming from US trade investigations, according to reports. "The market is anticipating some good news on the India-US trade deal front, given that the US delegation is currently in India," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities. Crude oil stable Brent crude oil prices fell in afternoon trade, with ICE Brent crude futures down 1.62 per cent at $93.44 per barrel. Prices eased after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran were ongoing, even as Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington.

IT stocks rally on global tech optimism Indian IT stocks led the market's afternoon recovery , with Nifty IT surging over 4 per cent — the top sectoral gainer of the session — against the Nifty50's 0.58 per cent gain at 23,519.3. The buying mirrored a global rally in technology and AI-linked shares after US-based AI data cloud company Snowflake's robust outlook and cloud expansion plans revived confidence that corporate technology demand remains resilient despite global macroeconomic uncertainty. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite touched a record closing high of 27,190.21, providing a strong tailwind for domestic IT counters. Adding to the positive sentiment, brokerage CLSA noted that fears of a "SaaSpocalypse" — the threat that AI would hollow out demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and the IT services companies that implement them — may be overblown, with the latest quarterly results and guidance from major SaaS players continuing to remain robust.