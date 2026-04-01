Will FY27 be a year of fixed deposits as West Asia war dents stock returns?

The case for FDs

If we take FYs into perspective, James explains, there have been four instances of negative returns during the FY, and the subsequent FY gave positive returns every time, with the lowest returns being 7.31 per cent."Extrapolating the 7-15 per cent returns, Nifty could aim for 24,000-26,000, and a downside of 20,500. This is largely in agreement with technical analysis-based projection, which sees a base-case scenario of seeing 24,400, best case scenario of 26,000 and worst-case objective of 19,000," he said.The case for FDs also remains strong for risk averse investors who can park their investible surplus at least till the time there is clarity on developments in West Asia. Interest rates, too, can see an upswing as central banks consider a tighter monetary policy."Should crude oil price escalate to average around $100 a barrel, inflation is likely to exceed 5 per cent, economic growth could drop to around 6.5 per cent-6.7 per cent, and the current account deficit (CAD) could rise to around 2.3 per cent-2.5 per cent of GDP - a scenario in which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would likely need to consider rate hikes," suggests a note from DMI Finance.