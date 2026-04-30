Axis Securities on Maruti Suzuki India

The analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that Maruti stock is in a consolidation phase, after correcting by 30 per cent from its peak and forming a daily triangle pattern.Muthuselvaraj expects the stock to push towards ₹15,180 - ₹15,980 levels, in case it breaks above the ₹14,057 hurdle. This the analyst explains is the 38 per cent retracement of a fall from its high of ₹17,370 to its recent low at ₹12,240). The upper end of the anticipated target prices, translates into a potential upside of 20.5 per cent from its last close.Among the key momentum oscillators, the daily MACD's positive crossover near the zero line indicates short-term buying. Hence, the analyst has a positive outlook on the stock.Axis Securities has retained is 'Buy' rating on Maruti stock, but lowered its projected target price from ₹16,860 to ₹14,620 levels. The revised valuation is based on 26x PE on FY28E Earnings Per Share (EPS).Commenting on its rating rationale, the brokerage highlights that domestic demand for Maruti remained strong in Q4, supported by the GST reduction-led recovery. Exports also jumped up to 34.6 per cent YoY to 4,47,774 units.The company expects to sustain the current run-rate of ~1,30,000–1,40,000 units per quarter, supported by its diversified global presence, while the upcoming eVX rollout remains a key growth catalyst.In the near term, the company expects mid-single-digit domestic volume growth in FY27E and double-digit export volume growth, the note stated.