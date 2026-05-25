Wipro fixes June 5 as record date for ₹15,000 crore buyback; stock gains 3%

Shares of IT services major Wipro gained over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹209.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This comes after the company fixed June 5 as the record date for its ₹15,000 crore share buyback.

The company has set the buyback price at ₹250 per share, implying a premium of 23 per cent over the stock's previous closing price of ₹203.11 per share. This is Wipro's first buyback in almost three years.

At around 12:50 PM, Wipro stock was trading at ₹207.35, up 2 per cent compared to the previous session's close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,938.30 levels, up by 219 points or 0.92 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Wipro shares have declined around 23 per cent, compared with a 9.22 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹2.17 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹273.10 and 52-week low was ₹186.50. In April, the company's board approved a ₹15,000 crore buyback at ₹250 per share, involving up to 60 crore shares, or 5.7 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity capital. This would mark the largest buyback in Wipro's history, exceeding the ₹12,000 crore in June 2023, when the company had proposed to repurchase up to 26.96 crore shares, representing 4.91 per cent of its paid-up equity capital, at ₹445 per share.