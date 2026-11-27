Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

WIPRO (LTP: ₹196)

View: Buy

Target: ₹210

SL: ₹189

Wipro is showing signs of a stronger recovery after rebounding from the lower boundary of the falling channel that has guided price action since 2025. The stock has reclaimed its 20DMA near 194 and closed above the Supertrend, signalling an improvement in the near-term structure. Price is also holding above key short-term averages, strengthening the recovery attempt. The P&F chart shows a fresh X-column recovery from the 185-190 region, indicating demand at lower levels. A move above 200 would strengthen the reversal and open room for further upside.

Momentum has improved, with the daily RSI rising above 60 and its moving average, reflecting renewed buying strength. The MACD histogram continues to show bearish exhaustion, suggesting that a bullish crossover could follow. Sustaining above 189 could support an advance towards 210-220 over the next few weeks. ACE (LTP: ₹1295) View: Buy Target: ₹1370 SL: ₹1248 Action Construction Equipment continues to maintain the uptrend that began in April and has now strengthened further with a decisive move above its 52-week high. The breakout is marked by a strong bullish Marubozu candle and a sharp rise in volumes, reflecting strong buying interest. Price also remains comfortably above its major moving averages. The P&F chart shows a strong X-column reversal from lower levels, with price now testing the upper end of its recent congestion zone. A sustained breakout above 1300 would strengthen the bullish structure.

Momentum remains positive across timeframes. The weekly Supertrend has triggered a bullish breakout, while the weekly MACD has crossed above its signal line. Weekly RSI is holding around 65, indicating healthy underlying strength. Sustaining above the breakout zone could extend the rally towards 1370 over the next few weeks, while 1248 remains the key downside level. MCX (LTP: ₹3835) View: Buy Target: ₹4040 SL: ₹3717 MCX continues to maintain the strong uptrend in place since 2023, with the broader structure marked by successive higher highs and higher lows. An ascending triangle breakout earlier this month triggered a sharp rally, followed by a healthy retracement towards the breakout area. The subsequent rebound from this zone indicates strong buying interest and reinforces the breakout. The P&F chart remains firmly bullish, with successive X-columns reaching new highs. The latest move above the previous X-column peak confirms renewed demand and supports further upside.