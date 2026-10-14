Wipro Q2 results preview: Revenue growth likely over 8%, margins in focus

IT major Wipro is slated to announce a tepid set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) on October 15. On the expected results, the analysts said that they believe the absence of wage hikes is expected to improve margins.

Overall, analysts expect Wipro to post nearly an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue during the quarter under review, along with single-digit growth in earnings before interest and taxes and a decent dividend payout.

Wipro Q2: Brokerage preview

Here's what brokerages expect from Wipro Q2 results:

Axis Direct

Axis Direct expects Wipro’s revenue to grow 1 per cent q-o-q in the Q2FY27 earnings result, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition. EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 basis points q-o-q.

The brokerage expects Wipro to report revenue growth to ₹24,601 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹24,479 crore in the previous quarter. Delayed project ramp-ups are expected to weigh on growth, while client-specific issues in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment and contributions from acquisitions are likely to partly offset the weakness. Revenue is projected to rise 8.4 per cent year-on-year from ₹22,697 crore in Q2FY26. The brokerage expects earnings before interest and taxes margin to improve by 78 basis points q-o-q to 16.4 per cent, supported by the absence of wage hikes and operational efficiencies. EBIT is estimated to increase 5.5 per cent q-o-q to ₹4,041 crore, while net profit is expected to rise 2.6 per cent to ₹3,445 crore.

PL Capital PL Capital expects Wipro to report IT services revenue decline of 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms in Q2FY27. EBIT margin is expected to improve by 40 basis points q-o-q to 16.4 per cent, supported by favourable currency movements and cost synergies, partly offset by deal ramp-ups. The brokerage estimates revenue at ₹24,910 crore, up 1.8 per cent q-o-q, while adjusted net profit is projected to rise 1.5 per cent to ₹3,410 crore. Deal wins are expected to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. On margins, the brokerage expects it to improve by 40 basis point q-o-q, largely due to currency and cost synergies, partially offset by deal ramp ups.

Wipro stock performance On Wednesday, as of 12:24 AM, Wipro’s share price was trading 1.88 per cent higher at ₹172.19 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.03 per cent at 22,729.90. In intraday trade, the stock gained 2 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹172.45 per share. Wipro shares have gained 8 per cent over the past week, outperforming the Nifty Next 50, which declined 0.5 per cent. Over the past month, the stock rose 2.97 per cent, while the index fell 4.2 per cent. However, the stock remains under pressure over longer periods. Wipro has declined 35.53 per cent year-to-date and 30.61 per cent over the past year, while the Nifty Next 50 has fallen just 0.89 per cent year-to-date and gained 1.24 per cent over one year.